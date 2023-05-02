Say Goodbye to Tired Eyes: Almond Oil For Dark Circles

We understand the struggles of having ‘fifty shades of gray’ right under the eyes. Fighting pesky dark circles in adulthood is a real battle. It's something the concealer wouldn’t fix or the lightening serum wouldn’t heal, at least in the long run! Gleaning through external advice often leaves you confused and frustrated. You require a solution to eliminate dark circles that is handy, portable, and, at the same time, natural. Almond oil for dark circles is an all-natural antidote for brightening the skin under the eyes.

Almond oil is rich in skin-friendly fatty acids and vitamins that strengthen the skin barrier, hydrate the skin, and protect it from the sun's harmful UV radiation. Although there is limited scientific data available about the benefits of almond oil for under eyes, science does mention its healing properties on the skin, hair, and overall health. There are several ways to use this magic potion for our dark circles; read on to find out what suits you the best.

What Causes Dark Circles?

Dark circles are the pigmented area of the skin that encircles the eyes. Physical and emotional factors both contribute to its occurrence. Due to its myriad causes, dark circle removal treatments aren’t universal (1).

Let’s discuss some of the available data on the causes of dark circles, which will help you understand why and how to use almond oil for dark circles.

Aging

As you age, the skin loses the underlying fat and its strength, which may cause the blood vessels around your eyes to become more visible. The visible network of minute blood vessels appears as a bluish hue called the "dark circle" (1).

Lack Of Sleep

When you are sleep deprived, the blood vessels around the eyes dilate to keep you awake for long hours. These enlarged blood vessels are seen through the skin as dark circles (2).

Stress And Depression

Poor mental health often results in less sleep, muscle fatigue, a poor diet, dehydration, and other illnesses. All these underlying factors culminate in dark circles (2).

Smoking And Alcohol

Both smoking and drinking increase free radicals in the body. Free radicals injure the skin by reducing its collagen, protein, and water content. The hue of the blood vessels is thus visible beneath the fragile skin under the eyes (2).

The Benefits of Almond Oil for Dark Circles

The skin benefits of almond oil are due to its rich composition of essential fatty acids; vitamins E, A, and B-complex; elemental minerals like zinc, and antioxidants. The dried plant kernel is used to make sweet almond oil that massage therapists have used to lubricate the skin for years ( 3 ).

The unique benefits of almond oil for the skin are:

Moisturizer

Oleic acid, linoleic acid, and palmitic acids are integral to almond oil and maintain skin moisture and strength. Almond oil lubricates the skin without making it sticky and oily; it maintains the structure of the skin and prevents the loss of natural water content ( 4 ).

Natural Sunscreen

Almond oil is water-insoluble but lipophilic (attracted to skin oils and fats). Thus, it helps in the easier absorption of sunscreen gels and creams. High mineral contents in almond oil (for example, zinc) are naturally sun protective; they are known to reflect UV rays before they reach the skin ( 4 ).



It Brightens Dull Skin

The emollient properties hydrate the skin and restore its pH, tone, and elasticity. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of almond oil reduce redness, puffiness, and fine lines in the skin, making it glow ( 4 ).



How to Use Almond Oil for Dark Circles

Dark circles can be treated quickly and easily with almond oil. Try the following methods for to lessen dark circles around the eyes:

1. Direct Application Of Almond Oil

Apply a small amount of almond oil directly to the skin around your eyes, either with clean fingers or a cotton ball. Gently massage the oil into the skin, using circular motions. Leave the oil on overnight and rinse off with warm water in the morning.

Gentle massage stimulates the growth of skin cells and tones the skin. It also helps with deeper penetration of the oil.

2. Almond Oil As A Carrier Oil

You can also use almond oil as a vehicle for other essential oils that can aid in minimizing the appearance of dark circles. Here are some fantastic combinations of oils that are beneficial to get rid of dark circles:

Lavender oil, which has anti-inflammatory and sun-protective characteristics, can help reduce puffiness, inflammation, and sun damage when used in combination with almond oil (5).

Vitamin E oil can be mixed with almond oil in a 1:1 ratio and gently massaged on the skin around the eye. The antioxidant vitamin E helps prevent fine lines, wrinkles, and spots on the skin (6).

Olive oil and almond oil are a match made in heaven. Both are rich in similar fatty acids and have anti-inflammatory properties. It hydrates the skin and prevents excess moisture loss. Gently massage the under-eye with a 1:1 concoction of these oils for about 2-3 minutes and leave it overnight (7).

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, which has properties that are similar to those of the fatty acids in almond oil. They work together primarily as surfactants, stabilizers, and skin conditioners. Use this mixture in a 1:1 ratio and leave it on overnight (8).

The mixtures of avocado oil and almond oil include vitamin E and other nutrients that are good for the health of the skin. They also have anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties that keep your skin in excellent condition. Apply two drops of avocado oil and four drops of almond oil to the dark circles under your eyes. Wash it off the next morning (9).



1. Almond Oil With Other Natural Ingredients

Combining almond oil with other natural components will yield a potent dark-circle remedy. Here are a few ways to add almond oil to your daily skin-care ingredients to reap better results:

1. Almond Oil And Honey

Honey is a known natural agent that maintains the humidity of the skin and reduces inflammation. In addition to almond oil, this combination is a powerhouse of moisture for the skin. A ½ teaspoon of each can be mixed and massaged in the under-eye at bedtime. Leave it on overnight. The regimen has to be repeated regularly for the best benefits (10).

2. Almond Oil And Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera has skin-soothing and calming properties. In combination with an anti-inflammatory agent like almond oil, it can reduce puffiness under the eyes and tighten the skin. Mix equal quantities of both, massage the mixtures around the eye, and wash them off after 1 hour (11).

3. Almond Oil And Turmeric

Turmeric is not only anti-inflammatory; it also makes your skin radiant and glowy. It is rich in antioxidants that halt wrinkles under the under-eye. Mix a pinch of turmeric in ½ teaspoon of almond oil and gently massage the skin around the eye. Do not leave it on for more than 15 minutes to prevent any turmeric-associated skin irritation (12).

4. Almond Oil And Cold Milk

Cold milk calms the skin and contains lactic acid, which lightens pigmented skin by exfoliating dead skin cells. Overnight application of a teaspoon of almond oil with 1-2 drops of cold milk on the under-eyes 2- 3 times per week can do wonders (13).

5. Almond Oil And Rose Water

Rosewater has calming effects. Additionally, it helps revive tired eyes. Take a teaspoon of rosewater and dab the under-eye for the best results. Once the water has dried, massage the area with a few drops of almond oil and leave it overnight (14).

6. Almond Oil-Infused Products

You can also use almond oil-based face washes, scrubs, serums, creams, and lotions to get the best benefits of almond oil for under eyes.

Things to Keep in Mind About How to Use Almond Oil for Dark Circles

Invest in high-quality almond oil when treating dark circles. It is ideal if the oil is organic, pure, and cold-pressed.

Wash your hands first with soap and water. Use your everyday cleanser to wash your face after that before you use any almond oil-based products.

Do a patch test with the almond oil or its mixture and await results for at least 48 hours.

Stop usage of almond oil immediately if you develop burning or redness in the area.

Avoid contact with the eyes. Applying almond oil directly to the eyes can irritate them, so avoid doing so. Rinse with lukewarm water if you unintentionally get almond oil in your eyes.

Check the label of the almond oil you choose to be sure there are no additions. Just make sure the product is fragrance-free because some almond oil products may contain synthetic fragrances that might irritate the delicate skin around the eyes.

Conclusion

Drawing to a close, if you want to explore the amazing benefits of almond oil for dark circles then it is advisable to accompany this skincare routine with a healthy diet and a disciplined lifestyle. Be it stress, hectic work schedules, odd travel routines, or just age, dark circles are part and parcel of adult life. You can now say goodbye to those annoying under-eye bags, dark circles, and puffiness with a tiny bit of almond oil and a few basic kitchen components. If you generally have sensitive skin, then it is best to have a quick chat with your skin specialist before starting the almond oil for under eyes journey.

