Watch: Dana White Roasts Tom Brady With Alex Guerrero Jab While Calling Netflix ‘Liberal F*cks’

Ever wondered what happens when UFC boss Dana White gets a microphone and just 60 seconds? Netflix's Tom Brady roast special serves up the answer, and it's both hilarious and a little wild. While the night was packed with legends like Gronk and Belichick celebrating the GOAT's career, Dana White stole the show with a short, unfiltered routine.

Did he roast Tom Brady about his running? Absolutely! Did he take a surprising jab at Netflix? You bet. With a lineup including stars like Kevin Hart and Kim Kardashian, was White the comedian with the best roast?

Did Dana White want more than 60 seconds?

Dana White wasted no time when he stepped up to the microphone, immediately setting the tone with a mix of humor and candor. "Not my thing, so I'm going to keep this short like Gronk’s bus," he quipped, drawing laughter with his reference to Rob Gronkowski. But then, he quickly shifted gears, expressing his frustration about the brief time slot allotted to him.

"Actually, let me get into this real quick. It pisses me off. I flew all the way out here, and you guys give me 60 seconds," he complained.

Continuing his unfiltered approach, Dana took a sharp turn into more controversial waters. "My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you liberal f**ks?" he challenged, targeting the event's organizers and poking fun at political correctness.

Then, turning his attention to Tom Brady, Dana unleashed a series of backhanded compliments that had the crowd roaring. "Tom, you played for the Patriots for so long that I was actually starting to feel like you were from Boston. Then I saw you running. I was like, no, he's definitely from San Francisco," he joked, playing up the friendly rivalry between the cities.

Not stopping there, he added, "You led the league for 20 years and passing as a straight guy. Come on." Acknowledging his fellow sportsmen in the audience, Dana shouted out to UFC fighters Sugar Sean O'Malley and Max Holloway, before landing another playful jab at Brady's personal life.

From quarterback to ground and pound master?

"Tom, you would have been a great fighter. You're already the master of the ground and pound. That's what you call coffee dates with your boyfriend, Alex Guerrero." Finally, Dana wrapped up his minute in the spotlight with a lighter touch, turning his humor toward comedian Jeff Ross.

"One more thing. People probably don't know this, but Jeff Ross was very interested in the UFC. He thought it meant unlimited fried chicken," Dana joked, easing the tension with laughter before concluding warmly, "I love you, Tom."

Throughout his performance, Dana White skillfully balanced edgy humor with a heartfelt nod to friendships, proving once again why he’s as formidable in the arena of verbal sparring as he is in the world of mixed martial arts.

Did Dana White's roasting skills impress you as much as his leadership in the UFC? Or maybe his jokes struck a different chord.

What’s your verdict—was Dana's roast a knockout hit or a miss? Drop your thoughts and let the debate begin!