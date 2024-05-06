Preity Zinta reacts after fan asks about her plans to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan for films

Preity G Zinta has recently been busy shooting for her upcoming film, Lahore 1947. The actress is also frequently spotted at cricket matches, supporting her team, the Punjab Kings, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Amidst her busy schedule, Preity engaged in a chat session with fans on X (Twitter).

During the interaction, Preity reacted to a fan asking about her plans to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan again.

Preity Zinta on sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Today, May 6, a fan on X asked Preity G Zinta, “Mam when will you and SRK do a film together? #pzchat.” In response, Preity stated, “When we get a mind blowing script together that only him and I can do (red heart). Till then gotta wait.”

Preity has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in many popular films, such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Dil Se. Praising her co-star, Preity wrote, "Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se."

Meanwhile, another user asked, “Want to see you again on screen with salman bhai. Any possibility?? #pzchat.” Preity replied, “If there is a good script, everything is possible.” She also revealed her favorite film starring Salman Khan as Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Jaan-E-Mann are some of the other films in which Preity and Salman have worked together.

About Preity G Zinta’s upcoming movie Lahore 1947

Preity Zinta is set to make her acting comeback after a hiatus of a few years. She recently shared BTS glimpses from the shooting of her movie Lahore 1947, a partition drama co-starring Sunny Deol.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Rajkumar Santoshi expressed his excitement about the film, saying, “It’s set against the backdrop of partition with Sunny Deol in lead. Sunny and I were trying to make a film for a long time but nothing worked out. But now, I am confident that this film will be bigger than Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.”

