Almost everything about Heeramandi is loved by cinema lovers; however, a section of audiences have criticized the performance of actor Sharmin Segal, who played the prominent character of Alamzeb in the project. The popular opinion on her performance is that she was holding the same expression throughout the project. It seems like Segal was affected by the feedback, resulting in her shutting off the comments section of Instagram.

Now, we at Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Shruti Sharma, who played the character of Saima in the web film and the actress shared her thoughts on co-actress Sharmin Segal being trolled for her acting skills.

Shruti Sharma on Sharmin Segal being trolled

When asked about viewers feeling that Segal only bagged the project because she is related to Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is not talented enough, Shruti stated, "Honestly, I wasn't aware that people were trolling her until now. I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She added, "Criticism is one thing; healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable. It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now."

Advertisement

Take a look at Shruti Sharma's post from the sets of Heeramandi:

Shruti Sharma is liked more than Sharmin Segal

On being asked about getting more love than Sharmin Segal for the performance, the Namak Issk Ka actress said, "I am really happy with Saima. If Sanjay sir has decided something, he is wise enough to choose his actors. I'm sure it is quite well thought out. You can't question his vision. He has given history to Indian Cinema. It is Sanjay Sir that we're talking about."

Heeramandi is a web film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Netflix. The project also features actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pratibha Ranta, Shruti Sharma, Sharmin Segal, Indresh Malik, and Jason Shah, among others.



ALSO READ: 7 TV actors who shine bright in Heeramandi; Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shruti Sharma, Jayati Bhatia and others