Drake and Kendrick Lamar cannot stop fighting, and now they’ve got Tupac Shakur and Taylor Swift involved. ⁤⁤Twitter and Block co-founder Jack Dorsey just praised Kendrick Lamar a.k.a. ⁤⁤Kung Fu Kenny. ⁤



⁤Lamar’s been trading trash tunes with Drake, but he just dropped two new songs. ⁤⁤6:16 in LA came out Friday after Euphoria debuted on Tuesday. ⁤⁤Dorsey’s endorsement shows the rap beef has caught the attention of people outside the music industry, including IT giants.

Dorsey shows support: Kendrick Lamar's latest tracks praised as potential top 10 diss tracks

A self-described superfan of Kendrick Lamar, Jack Dorsey, has been interacting with Lamar's new releases on social media. Notable for being one of Twitter's co-founders, Dorsey showed his support for Lamar's music by liking postings about it from the past as well as the present.

Dorsey once liked a post from Wednesday praising Kendrick Lamar's most recent song as possibly one of the greatest diss tracks ever. This action by Dorsey highlights the broad praise and interest that Lamar's music continues to receive, which goes beyond the confines of the music business and connects with listeners on a variety of channels.

Dorsey's interaction with Kendrick Lamar's social media sparks speculation amid ongoing diss track drama

Fans have been speculating about possible references in Kendrick Lamar's most recent diss tune after Jack Dorsey recently interacted with Lamar's old social media post. Dorsey noticed the tweet and responded with a heart emoji, promoting a concert in Toronto on June 16. Some fans have taken Kendrick Lamar's 6:16 mention in his diss track as a reference to this article, as Drake is from Toronto.

But Dorsey's appreciation of Lamar's artistic ability is nothing new; it has been a constant over the years. During a performance video upload in 2015, Dorsey openly hailed Lamar as the greatest. Additionally, he has expressed gratitude for Lamar's albums, which include the pandemic-inspired Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn.

Beyond simple enjoyment, Dorsey views Kendrick Lamar as a poet and a teacher who inspires him to learn new things through his music.

These exchanges between Dorsey and Lamar highlight the enormous impact of Lamar's artistic ability and cultural influence, which cut through conventional barriers and resonated with people from a variety of backgrounds and industries.

From potential Twitter Board Member to Music Video Cameo: Jack Dorsey's unique relationship with Kendrick Lamar

In addition, according to Quartz, Lamar worked with Ticketmaster and Dorsey's fintech business Block to provide fans early access to tickets for his 2022 Big Steppers tour. Through this collaboration, Lamar shows that he is open to using cutting-edge tools and platforms to improve the fan experience.



Dorsey's participation in Lamar's endeavors highlights the rapper's capacity to unite music and technology, drawing endorsements from powerful individuals beyond the music industry. These partnerships demonstrate Kendrick Lamar's significance as a musician and cultural phenomenon with broad appeal.

In April, Uma Thurman gave Drake a playful nudge by posting an Instagram picture of herself wearing the iconic outfit from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Volume 1, in which she played the katana-wielding character Bride. Thurman hinted that Drake would be interested in the outfit in the caption, which included a reference to Drake's handle.



Legendary soul singer Al Green praised Kendrick Lamar for his most recent song, which features a sample of Green's What A Wonderful Thing Love Is.



But Drake came under fire when Tupac Shakur's estate took issue with his usage of artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic Shakur's voice in a diss track directed at Kendrick Lamar.

Drake next dropped Family Matters, a 7-minute song that was directed at Kendrick Lamar and had references to the singer's long-term fiancée Whitney Alford in addition to other musicians including Rick Ross, J. Cole, and The Weeknd.

