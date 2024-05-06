Geethanjali Malli Vachindi OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Anjali starrer horror-comedy

Actress Anjali is all set to arrive on the OTT streaming screens soon with her brand new film, Geethanjali Malli Vachindi. The horror-comedy flick was released on April 11, 2024, and will finally be available to watch from home.

The film starring Anjali in the lead role was a sequel to her own 2014 film Geethanjali which gained immense praise for the actress’ performance and also earned her the Nandi Award for Best Actress. The sequel film is all set to arrive on Aha Video from May 8, 2024.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi OTT release

The movie Geethanjali Malli Vachindi starring Anjali in the lead role focuses on the tale of a film crew, who visits a haunted mansion for their movie’s shooting. Upon arrival, they understand the mansion has more than what meets the eye with dangers lurking behind the shadows in the form of spirits.

The film directed by debutant Siva Thurlapati features Anjali, Rahul Madhav, Srinivasa Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Sunil, Shakalaka Shankar, Ali, and many more in key roles. The movie, a sequel to another horror-comedy film directed by Raj Kiran, brings back initial cast members like Anjali and Srinivasa Reddy to reprise their roles.

Interestingly, the original film was also remade in Kannada with the title Kathe Chitrakathe Nirdeshana Puttanna starring Komal Kumar and Priyamani in the lead roles.

Anjali work front

Anjali, before the recent horror-comedy film was seen playing a key role in the Malayalam movie Iratta starring Joju George in dual roles. The movie revolves around the suspicious death of a police officer and how his estranged twin brother follows up the investigation.

Moreover, the actress is next set to feature in the Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari. The movie written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya also features Neha Shetty and Nassar in key roles. The actress is also playing a pivotal role in the Shankar directorial film Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

