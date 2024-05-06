Who Is Bernard Hill's Son, Gabriel? All About The Titanic And LOTR Star's Family Amid His Death At 79

Bernard Hill, the actor known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings and Titanic, passed away at the age of 79 on May 5, leaving behind his family, which includes his son, Gabriel Hill, who is also an actor.

Below, we're exploring everything about Hill’s only son, who made the late actor realize he needs to be a ‘bit less selfish’ and a ‘bit more responsible.’

Who is Gabriel Hill? — Everything about Bernard Hill’s only Son!

Gabriel Hill is the son of actor Bernard Hill and actress Marianna Hill. The Lord of the Rings actor’s only child, Gabriel, followed in his parents’ footsteps, pursuing acting as a career. Gabriel is known for his roles in Small Town Outsiders (2022), Unlikely Heroes (2017), and Only God Can (2015), per The Sun.

In an interview, per the aforementioned publication, Bernard once said of his role as a father, "I am now our parent governor at my son Gabriel's school. I wanted to ground myself a bit more. It's very tempting, when you get offered, to keep going off and doing more work and he suffers a lot for that so I wanted to stop and be a bit less selfish really. Be a bit more responsible."

As for Gabriel Hill’s mother, according to The Sun, Marianna Hill, born Mariana Schwarzkopf, is an American actress, best known for her roles in El Condor and High Planes. She was born on February 9, 1942, in Santa Barbara, California. During the '60s and '70s, Marianna also appeared in TV shows including My Three Sons, Hogan’s Heroes, and Love, American Style.

Bernard Hill's demise — Exploring his decades-long acting career

Hill, a Manchester-born British actor, was well known for his roles as Théodan, the King of Rohan, in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and as Captain Edward Smith in Titanic.

Additionally, he also appeared in Gandhi (1982) as Sergeant Putnam, in Shirley Valentine (1989) as Joe Bradshaw, in Madagascar Skin (1995) as Flint, in The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) as Dr. David Hawthrone, in True Crime (1999) as the Warden of San Quentin Prison, in The Scorpion King (2002) as Philos, and more.

Bernard had his breakout role in BBC’s TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff, in which he played Yosser Hughes, a man facing unemployment in Liverpool.

Hill’s passing came hours before he was due to appear on TV in Martin Freeman’s BBC One drama The Responder. The show aired on Sunday, May 5, as per schedule.