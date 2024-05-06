With Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande have brought a new wave of Bollywood movies to the theaters. Starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, the movie has been receiving immense appreciation from all corners of the world.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, the film has gained worldwide recognition for highlighting issues women face in Indian society. It is a tale that will make you smile and laugh and inspire you to take a stand for yourself. Joining the bandwagon of celebrities who have showered love on the film is Karan Kundrra.

Karan Kundrra shower praise Laapataa Ladies:

Lauding the film and its powerful message, actor Karan Kundrra couldn't help but shower praises on the Laapataa Ladies. Taking to his Twitter (now X) handle, Karan tweeted, "Brilliantly simple yet says so much #LaapataaLadies (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Karan Kundrra's tweet here-

Indeed Karan's compliment justifies the beauty of this film. Apart from Karan, several Television celebrities like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Anjali Anand, and many others expressed their delight in watching this gem. Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and many others also praised Laapataa Ladies.

Read more information about Laapataa Ladies here:

Laapataa Ladies is an entertaining saga that is hard-hitting at the same time. The tale revolves around two brides accidentally getting swapped on a train journey. The movie, which already received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, hit the cinemas on March 1, 2024. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is currently streaming on Netflix.

About Karan Kundrra's work commitments:

Over the years Karan Kundrra has carved his irreplaceable space in the world of entertainment through his acting and anchoring skills. Now, Karan will soon be seen in a new upcoming cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs. Along with Karan, Arjun Bijlani will also be seen as a host of this show.

Apart from them, several celebrities like Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sudesh Lehri, Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and many others will be seen as participants in the show.

Recently to promote Laughter Chefs, Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani co-hosted a dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4 along with Bharti Singh.

