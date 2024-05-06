Everything Will Come True is an upcoming K-drama series that has been much anticipated by the fans. The filming of the show is still in progress, and the fans are delighted with the many behind-the-scenes pictures. Recently, the lead actor of the series, Bae Suzy, was spotted at a location during the shoot.

Bae Suzy spotted while filming for Everything Will Come True

On May 6, 2024, Bae Suzy was spotted by a fan while filming for the new series Everything Will Come True. Pictures of the actress have been circulating online, which has certainly increased the anticipation among fans. The actor is seen in casual clothing with a bright smile on her face. However, what has caught the attention of netizens is the towel wrapped around her head, which makes her look even more adorable.

In the last couple of days, there have been multiple eyewitnesses who have encountered the actors working on their latest project. Kim Woo Bin, the male lead of the show, has also been seen filming. Fans have also posted the sightings on social media, confirming the rumors. They were spotted filming scenes from the series in Dubai, according to the various online posts made by fans.

More about Everything Will Come True

The upcoming new K-drama is directed by Lee Byung Hun, and the screenplay is written by Kim Eun Sook, who has previously also worked on The Glory, A Gentleman's Dignity, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, The Heirs, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. The upcoming show is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes and will be aired via the South Korean network, tvN. However, the confirmed date of release has not been revealed yet and it is expected to premiere in the second half of 2024.

The plot of the series follows a Genie, played by Kim Woo Bin, who has been stuck inside a lamp for a long time. As he is left for punishment, the Genie has a lot of emotional outbursts, ranging from sudden anger to sadness. One day, Ga Young comes across a lamp, which leads her to free the genie. The act has granted her 3 wishes, but it has a twist. The wishes may result in either a reward or a punishment. They both go on a journey where Ga Young helps the genie free himself from his punishment and rediscover himself along the way.