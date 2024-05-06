Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Relationship Timeline: Exploring The Couple's Love Story Over The Years

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, known for their roles in Fargo and The Power of the Dog, captivated audiences not only with their on-screen chemistry but also with their real-life romance. From their initial meeting on the set of Fargo to their recent marriage, their relationship has been a journey filled with love, creativity, and shared experiences. Let's delve into the intricate timeline of their love story, exploring the key moments that shaped their bond over the years.

October 2015

At the premiere of Fargo season two, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons make one of their first public appearances together, although Dunst was still dating Garrett Hedlund at the time.

January 2016

Dunst and Plemons attended the Critics' Choice Awards, where Plemons expressed his immediate connection with Dunst.

March 2016

The couple's relationship began to blossom around this time, with Dunst later admitting to missing Plemons after filming ended.

May 2016

Rumors of their romance sparked when Dunst and Plemons were spotted kissing in Los Angeles shortly after Dunst's breakup with Hedlund.

September 2016

Although not confirmed, Dunst publicly supported Plemons' film "Other People" on Instagram, hinting at their growing bond. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

January 2017

Engagement rumors surfaced as Dunst was seen wearing a diamond ring, with reports confirming their engagement later in the month.

Advertisement

February 2017

Making their first public appearance as an engaged couple at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, they showcased their love for each other.

May 2017

Attending Cannes Film Festival together, Dunst discussed their relationship on Jimmy Fallon's show, offering a glimpse into their private life.

June 2017

Dunst expressed her desire for motherhood, foreshadowing their future family plans.

November 2017

Pregnancy rumors arose when Dunst was spotted with a baby bump at the Guggenheim International Gala.

January 2018

Confirming their pregnancy through a photoshoot with Rodarte, they welcomed their first son, Ennis Howard Plemons, later that year.

May 2018

The birth of their first child marked a new chapter in their relationship, solidifying their bond as parents.

September 2018

Attending the Emmy Awards together, they shared glimpses of their personal life on social media, showcasing their growing family.

August 2019

Dunst received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Plemons acknowledging her as his wife, hinting at their future plans.

October 2019

In interviews, Dunst joked about the delay in wedding plans, emphasizing their commitment to each other regardless of marital status.

January 2020

Amidst filming disruptions due to the pandemic, they continued to support each other professionally, highlighting their collaborative spirit.

March 2021

Announcing their second pregnancy, they embraced the challenges of parenthood during lockdown, finding strength in their shared experiences.

May 2021

Welcoming their second son, James Robert, they celebrated the expansion of their family.

August 2021

Reflecting on their early days, Dunst shared memories from the set of Fargo, reaffirming their creative connection.

November 2021

Promoting their film The Power of the Dog, they expressed admiration for each other's talents, hinting at future collaborations.

February 2022

Receiving Oscar nominations for their roles, they celebrated their professional achievements while navigating the demands of parenthood.

March 2022

Acknowledged by director Jane Campion at the Oscars, they received praise for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen partnership.

Advertisement

July 2022

Finally tying the knot in Jamaica, they embraced married life, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

January 2023

Attending Paris Fashion Week as a married couple, they continued to support each other's endeavors in the entertainment industry.

April 2023

Joining Plemons for the premiere of his show "Love & Death," Dunst remained actively involved in his career decisions, showcasing their mutual support.

May 2023

Attending Cannes Film Festival, they basked in the success of Plemons' film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," reaffirming their commitment to each other.

September 2023

Sharing glimpses of their family life, they embraced parenthood while navigating the challenges of balancing work and personal life.

January 2024

Attending the Emmy Awards together, they continued to cherish their shared experiences, hinting at future collaborations in the industry.

From their initial meeting on the set of Fargo to their recent marriage, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have shared a remarkable journey filled with love, creativity, and mutual support. As they continue to navigate the complexities of life in the spotlight, their enduring bond serves as a testament to the power of love and partnership.

Advertisement

'They Let Me Free Fall Until...': Kirsten Dunst Recalls Her Most Terrifying Spider-Man Stunt From The Tobey Maguire Trilogy