VIVIZ announces over 20-city world tour V.hind: Love and Tears; Know dates, locations, and more ticket details

VIVIZ is gearing up to kick off their first world tour V.hind : Love and Tears. They have finally revealed the cities and dates for their global concerts. The girl group will tour more than 20 cities across the globe, performing their hit songs. Starting on June 1, their 2024 global tour will conclude on August 14.

On May 6, VIVIZ unveiled the all cities they will be making a stop at for the 2024 world tour V.hind : Love and Tears. On June 1, they will hold their first concert in their home city Seoul, and have another performance there on June 2. Next, on June 9 and July 5, they will respectively visit Taiwan’s Taipei and China’s Hong Kong.

In the same month, VIVIZ is scheduled to perform in a bunch of cities in the U.S., visiting Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit, Louisville, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Chicago.

The group will continue to tour around the U.S. On August 2, they are set to hold a concert in Minneapolis. Next, they will visit Kansas City, Oklahoma City, and Dallas respectively on August 4, 6, and 7.

With a few more concerts in San Antonio, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, VIVIZ will finally warp up their first world tour on August 14 in California’s San Jose.

For ticketing details, keep an eye on VIVIZ’s social media pages.

Know more about VIVIZ

VIVIZ is a fourth-generation girl group formed with third-generation K-pop idols. Created by BPM Entertainment, the group debuted on February 9, 2022, with ex-GFriend members Eunha, Umji, and SinB. Their first extended play Brim of Prism subsequently helped in their growing popularity.

However, the group is still considered an underrated gem, who continues to pave their way in the competitive realm of K-pop.

From mid-tempo disco to distinctive electronic dance, the group is always extending their horizon by delving into different music genres and styles. Some of their popular tracks worth listening to include MANIAC, Untie, BOP BOP!, PULL UP, Purr, and more.

To date, the group has unveiled a total of four mini-albums, with the last one VERSUS being released on November 2, 2023.

