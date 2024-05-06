Watch: Kevin Hart Hilariously Confronts Dana White During Tom Brady Netflix Roast Special

Did you catch the uproarious Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix? If not, you missed out on a comedy goldmine. This three-hour special gathered icons from sports and entertainment to poke fun at the NFL legend. Stars like Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, and even Dana White took turns at the mic.

But it was Kevin Hart’s unexpected banter with Dana White, UFC's head honcho, that stole the show. Ever seen a comedian square up with a sports CEO? It’s as hilarious as it sounds.

Did Dana White almost brawl with Kevin Hart?

As the evening progressed, Kevin Hart navigated through the crowd with his characteristic swagger, making his way to the UFC table. Greeted warmly by fighter Sean O’Malley and others, he didn’t waste any time getting into his element. “How are you doing, fellas? It’s the godman table for the fighters,” he announced, drawing a chuckle from the audience with his opening line.

Then, turning his full attention to Dana White, Kevin's tone shifted to a more playful challenge. "Hey Dana, you having a good time?" he asked, pausing for effect before dropping his next line with comedic precision.

“I am not gonna fu*king stand up. Square up on me would you, just fu**ing square up like you about to hit me," Kevin jested, mimicking a boxer's stance. The room erupted in laughter as Dana White played along, highlighting the jovial spirit that defined the roast. Well, Hart wasn't the only comedian to take a hit on Dana White. Andrew Schulz also took part.

Andrew Schultz roasts Dana White over fighter pay

Comedian Andrew Schultz didn't hold back in challenging UFC CEO Dana White's approach to fighter pay. With a sharp wit, Schultz pointedly criticized White, remarking, “That’s why Dana’s here SO you can learn how to f**k a Brazilian out of half their purse.”

His bold words highlighted a larger issue. Despite UFC's hefty revenues, fighters often find themselves battling for fair compensation. This issue led to a massive lawsuit, culminating in the UFC shelling out $335 million to settle disputes over pay.

So, there you have it—a night of laughs, surprises, and a few pointed jabs at the Roast of Tom Brady. Who do you think was the crowd favorite at the roast? Let us know in the comments.

