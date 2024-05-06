Drake Shuts Down Kendrick Lamar's Allegations in Not Like Us With New Diss Track The Heart Part 6; Deets Inside

What started with Metro Boomin and Future’s track is still being fought through various songs launched by either Kendrick Lamar or Drake.

Recent times have seen the musical industry overwhelmed by the words of these two rappers, while J. Cole was another artist involved in this feud previously. In his latest track, Aub has addressed the recent allegations that were made by K-Dot.

Drake releases latest track

After Taylor Made Freestyle and a few other diss tracks, Drake has again aimed at Kendrick Lamar and his recently released song, The Head Part 6.

Released on Sunday, the One Dance singer came up with words that have grabbed the fans and even his haters. The song aims at the Swimming Pools singer while also addressing his latest track, Not Like Us.

In the new track by the God’s Plan singer, which is a six-minute long hit, one can hear words such as "Speakin' of anything with a child, let's get to that now / This Epstein angle was the (expletive) I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of being on some dis-direct (expletive), you rather (expletive) grab your pen and mis-direct (expletive)."

These words seemingly talk about the grooming claims that were made by Lamar.

Drake and the grooming allegations

As per USA Today, it was in 2018 when the Enola Holmes actress, Millie Bobby Brown, stated that she considers Drake her “great friend and a great role model." The teen actress, who was just 14 at the time of this statement, also has a 17-year age difference between her and the rapper.

Following this revelation, the Rich Baby Daddy artist received backlash, while on social media he was accused of “grooming” Bobby Brown, following their texting relationship.

The song, which is a reference to the title of Lamar's 2022 hit called The Heart Part 5, also brings up K-Dot’s track Mother I Sober.

The lyrics go like this: "My mom came over today and I was like, 'Mother I, mother I, mother I... Wait a second, that's that one record where you say you got molested."

Further, Drake is heard rapping, "I just made the whole connection / This about to get so depressing / This is trauma from your own confessions."

Towards the end of his track, Drake is heard saying, "I don't want to diss you anymore / This really got me second-guessing," while also denying the allegations made by Lamar through the lyrics, "I never been with no one underage / But now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with."

