Andrew Lownie's New Book: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Marriage

The "happiest divorced couple," Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, may not truly qualify for that label, according to a new book written by royal biographer Andrew Lownie. In 2025, Lownie will publish the third volume in a trilogy he is writing about marriages in the Royal Family.

"This is a couple who got divorced within ten years of marriage, and yet, 30 years, 40 years later, and in effect, are still living together," he exclusively told Daily Express US.

The untold love story of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

The royal biographer wonders: "How did we get to this position?" He then questions: "And, is that really the true position?"

Lownie noted that while many novels focus on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson individually, none explore their courtship and relationship as a couple.

He said "It's never been told before. A united biography of the two of them has never existed. Since 1982, there have been biographies on each of them, but none that are official and are merely based on news clips."

Challenges faced by Andrew for his new book

In order to present the story, Lownie depends on first-person interviews, which could be challenging given that Andrew and Sarah have requested that no one talk with him. The writer mentioned that he personally contacted Fergie, and while she replied, she eventually turned down his offer to be a part of the book.

Additionally, she has asked everyone nearby to avoid talking to him. However, Lownie believes that they made the wrong decision. He believes that if their friends talked to him, they could better shape the narrative. As a result, the people he speaks with are often critical of them rather than supportive.

Andrew explained that, like any biographer, he aims to present a complete picture in his books, including the good and the bad, so he is excited to hear both.

