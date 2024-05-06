Vikrant Massey holds son Vardaan tightly in his arms in FIRST glimpse shared by wife Sheetal Thakur; PICS

Vikrant Massey may be on a professional high after the massive success of his recently released film 12th Fail. But that does not stop him from doing his daddy duties right and the pictures shared by his wife Sheetal Thakur are proof.

The actor’s wife shared some unseen pictures depicting their life lately and also gave us all a glimpse of their son Vardaan. This is the first time after his birth that we are getting to see the little bundle of joy.

Sheetal Thakur shared pictures of Vikrant Massey and their son Vardaan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sheetal Thakur shared several pictures featuring her husband Vikrant Massey, and their son Vardaan. The first picture is a beautiful one where the 12th Fail star is holding his son close to him amidst a gorgeous sunset backdrop. The next picture is of the actor playing with his son as his face remains hidden.

The third picture shows his diaper changing station followed by some pictures of their outing and food. The last one is of their son yet again lying on the floor as he enjoys his time, looking at some monochrome flashcards.

Check out the post:

Vikrant Massey’s work front

Vikrant Massey is all geared up for his next film The Sabarmati Report. This film also stars Rashii Khanna alongside the actor and the teaser of the movie has already garnered immense love.

After the massive success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is reportedly all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for his next project. While there were reports that Rajkumar Hirani will collaborate with Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor next, the director has moved on to his next project which is going to be a web series.

According to a report in News 18, this show is going to star Vikrant Massey in the lead. It will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past. It will apparently be based on cybercrime and the 12th Fail star will play the role of a cybercrime security expert.

