Body Polishing at Home: Impressive Benefits & Ways To Do It

Dry and flaky skin across your body is unsightly and may cause itching and discomfort. But, you don’t need to worry about it because you can restore your skin’s smoothness and health with body polishing at home. Your skin is the largest organ in your body and constantly comes in contact with environmental pollution, dust, and grime, which scrapes off its natural radiance. Thus, many of us turn to salons to get expensive skincare treatments to restore the glow of our skin. However, visiting a salon every time is not only inconvenient but involves your time, energy, and money. Instead, trying body polishing regimes at home can help you restore your skin’s health. Here we will be discussing all aspects of full body polishing at home, its benefits, how to do it, and the precautions associated with it. Read on!

What Is Body Polishing?

Body polishing is a special skincare treatment that involves using different scrubs that scrape off a layer of dead skin from your skin, leaving it smooth, supple, and radiant. Body polishing targets every part of your body excluding the sensitive skin like that found under your eyes and around intimate areas. A concoction of exfoliants, cream, and massage altogether removes a layer of dead skin cells from the area being treated and improves blood circulation. While most parlors offer a range of bridal body polishing treatments that involve the use of harsh chemicals and abrasive exfoliants, you can create your own DIY body polishing mask by using common kitchen staples such as sugar, honey, natural oils, or fruits of your choice.

Is Body Polishing Good for Your Skin?

Before indulging in a body polishing session at home or a salon, most people think if body polishing is safe for their skin. Yes — it is good for your skin in numerous ways but doing it in moderation and using the right products make the key to achieving the best skincare results. Certain DIY body polishing masks contain natural ingredients that are known to boost skin health by removing the impurities from the skin and helping the cell renewal process in the body. Besides, the essential oils and gentle massage involved in the process may relieve stress and calm the mind.

What Are the Benefits of Body Polishing?

Most of us pamper the skin on our faces with natural face masks, hydra facials, and whatnot! But the skin on all other areas of the body too needs attention and pampering to stay in good health. Here are a few impressive benefits of doing bridal body polishing at home.

1. Exfoliates Your Skin

The body polishing creams contain mild exfoliants that are a little abrasive to remove dead cells from the skin, which unveil a fresh layer of skin underneath and make your skin look young and radiant. Besides, exfoliating your skin may speed up the skin renewal process in the body, thus slowing down the pace of aging and making your skin look smooth and radiant ( 1 ).

Advertisement

2. Improves Blood Circulation

Body polishing involves massaging your body with an exfoliating scrub that suits your skin type. Gentle massage improves blood circulation in the body and relaxes the muscles ( 2 ).

3. Moisturizes Your Skin

The exfoliants in body polishing scrubs remove impurities from the skin and massage improves your skin’s metabolism. Besides, the moisturizing agents in body polishing creams hydrate your skin and revive its natural glow. In addition, regular body polishing helps remove dark spots and signs of photodamage from the skin ( 3 ).

4. Calms the Mind

Many body polishing creams contain essential oils which have therapeutic effects on your body and mind. The improved blood circulation and use of aroma oils not only relax the muscles but calms your mind as well ( 4 ).

How Does Body Polishing Work?

People often confuse body polishing with body scrubs. Body polishing is different from body scrubs in terms of their work mechanism. Body scrubs only remove impurities from the skin and leave it clean. However, body polishing opens the pores on the skin to remove impurities, rips off a layer of dead skin cells, improves blood circulation, aids cell renewal, and revives the skin’s natural moisture barrier, thus providing you with comprehensive skincare benefits.

How to Do Body Polishing at Home?

Body polishing treatments are immensely popular amongst brides because of their numerous skincare benefits. While most of us look at body polishing as a costly salon treatment, you can easily do it yourself at home using homemade body polishes to bring a bridal-like glow to your skin. The best part here is that the at-home body buffing process allows you to use the ingredients of your choice for your skin type. Here, we are sharing a few DIY herbal body polish recipes and a step-by-step guide to do body polishing at home.

1. Jojoba Oil And Brown Sugar

Ingredients

1 cup of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of olive oil

½ teaspoon of raw honey

Directions

Step 1- Take a deep bowl and put all the ingredients together.

Advertisement

Step 2- Mix all these ingredients well using a ladle or hand blender to form a smooth concoction.

How to Use

Step 1- Prepare by rinsing your skin with plain water and pat dry.

Step 2- Pour a little amount of the mixture on all areas of your body and gently massage in a circular motion.

Step 3- Let your skin absorb the oils thoroughly.

Step 4- Leave the body polish on your skin for 1 to 2 hours.

Step 5- Take a shower using lukewarm water to rinse off the excess oil. Avoid using soaps/ shower gels for best results.

Why This Works

Since this body polishing recipe does not contain any grainy exfoliant, you may doubt its effectiveness for skin exfoliation. Both olive and jojoba oil come loaded with natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agents that may reduce skin inflammation, hydrate, and soothe the skin, thus reviving its natural radiance. Also, the antimicrobial properties of olive oil and honey fight against acne-causing bacteria for clear skin. Apart from this, honey makes a natural humectant and may render some impressive skin moisturizing and cell renewal benefits ( 5 ), ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

2. Strawberry And Sugar

Ingredients

1 cup of sugar

2-3 fresh Strawberries (crushed)

½ cup of coconut Oil

2 Tablespoons of shea butter

2-3 drops of essential oils (lavender, rosemary, or any other oil of your choice)

Directions

Step 1- Take a deep bowl and mix all the ingredients well together.

Step 2- Whisk well to form a uniform mixture.

How to Use

Step 1- Prepare your skin for body polishing by taking a lukewarm shower.

Step 2- Apply the mixture in small amounts all over your body and massage thoroughly.

Step 3- Make sure that the essential oils get absorbed by the skin.

Step 4- Rinse your skin clean using a hot towel or wet wipes.

Advertisement

Why This Works

The seeds in strawberry fruit and sugar crystals make a mild exfoliant for your skin and gently remove a thin layer of dead skin cells. Vitamin C in strawberries helps reduce inflammation, and hyperpigmentation and slows down the pace of skin aging ( 8 ). Coconut oil is revered in the beauty industry for its emollient properties. Coconut oil deeply moisturizes your skin and its antimicrobial agents help your body fight an array of microbes that can potentially cause skin problems ( 9 ). The skin protective agents in shea butter help protect your skin’s natural moisture barrier, thus relieving dry & scaly skin. Besides, it may help remove inflammation and provide you with clear and smooth skin ( 10 ).

3. Sea Salt, Sugar, And Honey Body Polish

Ingredients

1 cup of sea salt (any bath salt of your choice)

1 teaspoon of Himalayan rock salt

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of rosemary leaves (optional)

Directions

Step 1 - Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to prepare a smooth mixture.

Step 2 - Pour it into a glass jar and refrigerate it for 15-20 minutes before using.

How to Use

Step 1- Rinse your skin with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Step 2- Apply the mixture in small amounts all over your body

Step 3- Massage thoroughly to get rid of dry, flaky skin.

Step 4- Take a shower to get rid of the salt and excess oil on your body. Avoid using soap for a day.

Why This Works

Sea salts are rich in magnesium which is known to improve the skin barrier function and helps retain moisture in your skin. Besides, the grainy texture of sea salt exfoliates your skin and removes a layer of dead cells, thus unveiling a fresh layer of smooth and radiant skin. Besides, the active agents in sea salts help relieve inflammation in people suffering from atopic dry skin ( 11 ). Also, honey and coconut oil in the body polish helps in skin hydration and lower the risk of skin infections due to their antimicrobial properties. Rosemary leaves are known for their skin rejuvenation action and may slow down the pace of aging ( 12 ). All in all, this makes for a great recipe for DIY body polishing at home.

Advertisement

4. Sugar, Orange, And Olive Oil

Ingredients

½ cup of brown sugar

½ cup of olive oil

2 tablespoons of orange juice (freshly extracted)

1 teaspoon of orange zest

Directions

Step 1- Take a glass bowl and put all the ingredients in it.

Step 2- Blend them well using a hand blender to get a smooth paste-like consistency.

How to Use

Step 1- Apply the paste in small portions all over your body using your fingers or by using a cotton ball.

Step 2- Massage your skin thoroughly for the best results.

Why This Works

The grainy texture of brown sugar helps exfoliate your skin and remove dead cells. Olive oil deeply hydrates the skin and helps fight skin infections ( 5 ). Oranges make a rich source of natural vitamin C which may help soothe skin inflammation, lighten pigmentation, and may prevent skin infections ( 8 ). Also, the soothing aroma of oranges may uplift your mood and relieve stress ( 13 ).

5. Baking Soda, Lemon, And Coconut Oil

1 cup of baking soda

½ cup of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

Directions

Step 1- Mix all these ingredients together in a bowl.

Step 2- Whisk well to get a smooth consistency.

How to Use

Step 1- Dab the mixture all over your body using a cotton ball.

Step 2- Massage your body gently by applying the right amount of pressure.

Step 3- Let the mixture sit on your body for 5 minutes.

Step 4- Take a shower to rinse clean.

Why This Works

Baking soda provides a thick base to ensure the right consistency of the body polish. Lemon juice comes loaded with antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body and soothe inflammation. Besides, vitamin C in lemon helps lighten skin tone and lower the risk of inflammation-induced skin aging ( 14 ), ( 15 ). Coconut oil is known for its impressive skin moisturizing properties. It may act as a natural humectant and revive the skin barrier function. Besides, coconut oil is believed to have antimicrobial agents, which may be helpful in preventing your risk of suffering microbial skin infections. Also, the antioxidants in virgin coconut oil may help reduce oxidative stress and skin inflammation, thus providing you with smooth, clear, glowing, and hydrated skin ( 9 ).

Advertisement

6. Olive Oil, Sugar, And Rose Petals

Ingredients

½ cup of dried rose petals

1 cup of sugar

⅔ cup of olive oil

1 teaspoon of shea butter

Directions

Step 1- Take a medium-sized bowl and put all the ingredients in it.

Step 2- Mix well together using a whisker to get a smooth consistency.

How to Use

Step 1 - Prepare your skin by rinsing it with plain water and pat dry.

Step 2 - Spread the mixture all over your body evenly using your fingers.

Step 3 - Gently massage until your skin completely absorbs the oil.

Step 4 - Scrub off the residual petals or sugar crystals from your body.

Step 5 - Take a lukewarm shower to remove excess oil from your skin. Avoid using soap for one day.

Why This Works

Rose petals help prevent the formation of wrinkles on your skin, thus giving your skin a youthful glow ( 16 ). Olive oil and shea butter make a wonderful moisturizer for your skin and soothe dry and flaky skin ( 5 ), ( 10 ).

Other Ways to Do At-home Body Polishing

Since the methods discussed above require a variety of ingredients and making these body polishes requires time and effort. Many people on the run always strive to search for quick and easy ways to polish their bodies. In such cases, pumice stones and olive oil can provide you with quick body polishing results. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do body polishing at home using a pumice stone.

Things You Need

A Pumice Stone

Loofah (natural or synthetic)

3 Tablespoons of olive oil

How to Use

Step 1- Prepare your skin by rinsing it with normal-temperature water.

Step 2- Slightly heat the olive oil and massage your body with lukewarm olive oil for 5-10 minutes. Make sure that the oil is thoroughly absorbed by your skin.

Advertisement

Step 3- Gently scrub your body with a loofah applying light pressure.

Step 4- Scrub off the dead skin on hard areas of your body such as knees, elbows, and ankles using a pumice stone. Avoid putting too much pressure to prevent skin injuries.

Step 5- Take a shower to rinse clean. Avoid using soap for a day.

Step 6- Pat dry and moisturize your skin using a good-quality moisturizer.

Why This Works

Both pumice stone and loofah have a porous texture and a little abrasive action on your skin. Rubbing them gently removes a layer of dead skin cells, thus leaving your skin to appear smooth and radiant. Since pumice stone is hard to touch, rubbing it on dry skin can lead to injuries and skin infections. Applying olive oil reduces friction between the skin and the pumice stone, thus lowering the risk of injuries. Besides, olive oil hydrates the skin and reduces inflammation ( 5 ).

How Long Do the Results of Body Polishing Last?

Most body polishes available in the market are harsher on the skin. If you are using synthetic body polishes, you must stick to using them once a month. However, homemade body polishes are milder and you can use them every 15- days. Generally, most DIY body polishes provide the best results for 15-20 days. However, it completely depends on how quickly your body forms a layer of dead cells on the skin.

Precautions

1. Body polishing makes a convenient and natural way to get rid of dead skin cells and achieve impressive skincare results when done correctly. But, you need to keep certain things in mind before trying body polishing at home. It is because a little mistake can leave your skin irritated and sore. Here are a few quick tips and warnings to prevent potential complications associated with the skincare regime. Let’s know.

2. Though you can refrigerate the body polishes, it is better to prepare the fresh polish every time according to your body's need for the best skincare results. These DIY body polishes are all-natural and do not contain any preservatives, thus storing them for long even in cool places like inside your refrigerator may make them go rancid over time. This not only diminishes their nutritive value but makes them less beneficial for your skin.

Advertisement

3. While using grainy body polishes, make sure that you don’t overdo scrubbing. Going overboard with the scrubbing may irritate your delicate skin and may even lead to scratches and injuries. Also, do not apply much pressure while scrubbing your skin to avoid skin cell damage.

4. Natural body polishes usually contain oils as active ingredients. These oils may drip off your body, thus leaving the floor greasy and slippery. Therefore, you must be extra cautious to prevent slipping on the floor and avoid getting injured.

5. Do not apply any body polishes on open cuts, wounds, or irritated skin. Doing this increases your risk of catching skin infections.

6. You must know your skin type before using any DIY body polishes. Using a body polish remedy not suitable for your skin type may not provide you with the desired skincare results.

7. If you have oily skin, using sea salt body polishes makes the best versions for you. Sea salt comes packed with essential minerals that maintain your skin’s natural barrier function and kills acne-causing bacterias, thus providing you with clear and glowing skin.

8. If you have dry and sensitive skin, using body polishes that contain olive oil, coconut oil, and shea butter may be the best choice for you. All these natural oils deeply hydrate your skin and protect the natural barrier action, thus retaining moisture in the skin. Those with normal skin may use body polishes that contain sugar for exfoliation.

Warnings

1. Before using any of these body polishes, you must do a small patch test to ensure that they don’t irritate your skin.

2. Though natural body polishes are usually safe for most people, some ingredients may cause allergies and discomfort in a few cases. Thus, check out for allergies. If you are allergic to any ingredient used in these body polishes, it’s better to skip or replace that ingredient to avoid potential complications.

Conclusion

Body polishing is a skincare process that aims at exfoliating the skin to a layer of dead skin cells and speeding up the process of cell renewal in your body. It deeply hydrates and nourishes your body, thus providing you with clear, glowing, and smooth skin. Body polishing provides you with great beauty and health benefits such as improved blood circulation, clear & smooth skin, stress-relieving, youthful appearance, etc. Though many people prefer to get the treatment done by professionals at salons, it is safe and convenient to do body polishing at home using common kitchen staples. You can prepare your own natural body polishes using ingredients that suit your skin type. The most commonly used ingredients for homemade body polishes include natural oils, fruit extracts, and sugars. However, you need to take certain precautions while using body polishes with exfoliants as over-scrubbing can lead to scratches and soreness on the skin.