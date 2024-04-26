'So Very Proud': Madonna Praises Her Children For Their Support As She Drops BTS Snaps From Celebration Tour

Singer and actress Madonna shared an appreciation post where she praised her children for their support during her celebration tour. She posted a string of pictures that depict their BTS moments from the tour.

Furthermore, the pop music icon had a conversation with W. Magazine earlier this week where she revealed that nothing brings her more happiness than to know they are all working on the same show while being on a tour, creating magic together.

Madonna appreciates her children’s support amidst the celebration tour

Pop legend Madonna shared an Instagram post to appreciate her children’s support before the celebration tour on April 25.

The post featured a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos of herself and her kids from the past few months after they joined her on stage during her Celebration Tour.

In the first photo, Madonna can be seen getting a group hug from three of her six kids: her son David (18) and twin daughters Estere and Stella (11).

Other photos show David and Madonna playing guitar together and daughter Mercy (18) getting a kiss on the cheek from one of her sisters, in addition to scenes of all of them on stage with their mother.

"On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage," the proud mom began in her caption.

"And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I. It’s a CELEBRATION," Madonna concluded her caption.

Madonna talks about her celebration tour

Madonna spoke about her celebration tour with W. Magazine earlier this week. The musical tour will end in the coming weeks, with a few stops in South America.

"When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together," the Frozen singer said. "It would be boring if they were just traveling from hotel to hotel, and occasionally coming to watch the show."

She added that she is their mother, and sometimes they get on each other’s nerves. The Like a Prayer singer then stated that they are a family of artists, “but we are also a family, and that's what happens.”

Meanwhile, she is a pop music singer and actress who went solo in 1981 and became a sensation in the then male-dominated 1980s music scene. By 1991, she had achieved 21 Top 10 hits in the United States and sold more than 70 million albums internationally, per Biography.

In conclusion, Madonna is a mother to six children: Lourdes (27), Rocco (23), David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere. Her son David and daughters Mercy, Stella, and Estere, joined her on stage for this recent tour.

