Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar make sure to give important updates from their lives through their vlogs, and now the couple shared the news of his mother being hospitalized for a minor surgery. In the vlog, Shoaib revealed the reason behind the surgery, and his wife Dipika mentioned that she was scared for her mother-in-law as she'd cry thinking about the same. Shoaib also mentioned that he had never seen her mother hospitalized.

Shoaib Ibrahim reveals his mother facing a female hormonal issue

In the vlog, the Sasural Simar Ka actor revealed the reason his mother was admitted to the hospital was because she was facing a female hormone issue, because of which a minor surgery was to be performed. He also revealed that he would talk in detail about it later and mentioned being worried for his mother because she was distressed about the operation. Shoaib added that even though it would be a small procedure, going through anesthesia and having its effects for around 12–13 hours is what left them worried.

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's beautiful family picture:

Dipika Kakar on being worried for her mother-in-law

In the vlog, Dipika Kakar revealed that her mother-in-law gets anxious even for a small medical check-up and for her to go through surgery is a big deal. She shared that Shoaib's mother has been crying thinking about the surgery and hopes that she does not panic.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim on son Ruhaan's health

A few days post-Eid 2024, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar shared a vlog wherein they showcased their house, preparation for Eid, and delicacies prepared for the celebration; however, they couldn't shoot the entire vlog as planned because of their son Ruhaan's ill health. The couple revealed that Ruhaan was facing teething trouble along with a fever, which made him cranky.

