Did being Priyanka Chopra’s cousin help Parineeti Chopra? Amar Singh Chamkila actress jumps into nepotism debate

Parineeti Chopra is currently riding high on the success of her recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila. She who made her acting debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011 had a fair share of hits and flops in her career. It is also a known fact that Parineeti is the cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra. But did that help her in any way?

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, on his podcast Parineeti Chopra shared her two cents on the nepotism debate and whether it was an advantage of being Priyanka’s sister.

Parineeti Chopra shares her two cents on having an upper hand in Bollywood

“If being related to Priyanka Chopra could’ve helped my career, then I wouldn’t have had any flops in my career. I’ve seen such lows in the last 10 years, " Parineeti shared during a candid conversation.

When asked about nepotism, Chopra said that she feels every person having any sort of association in showbiz is 'actually under a lot of pressure'. She shared that one might get their first chance, first audition, and first meeting, but later they're on their own and it becomes more difficult for them to prove themselves.

The actress added, “The comparisons will never end. So, what happens is, you can be a complete outsider, and it’s very difficult to survive. Or, you could be related to somebody and get that first meeting, but after that, your journey is your own.”

Nepotism may or may not be real, but favoritism is real: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti explained that she sometimes feels left out of certain groups, or "camps," in Bollywood. In recent interviews, she mentioned missing out on job opportunities because she didn't attend industry gatherings. This gave filmmakers the wrong idea about her availability and interest. However, Chopra's recent role in the well-received movie Amar Singh Chamkila has helped her show that she's eager to work and try different kinds of roles.

How did Parineeti land a job in YRF?

Parineeti in the same interview shared how she ended up working at Yash Raj Films, which eventually led her to pursue acting. She explained that because she couldn't find a banking job in England, she returned to India with her aunt Madhu Chopra's help.

"I took Priyanka’s mother, my badi mumma, into confidence," revealed Parineeti adding, "I said, ‘Listen, can you please help me find a job? I’ll come to Mumbai. I won’t even go back home to Ambala, just help me’'."

After arriving in Mumbai, despite Madhu Chopra's efforts, Parineeti struggled to find a banking job due to the tough economic situation in 2008. However, when she visited the sets of Yash Raj Films where her sister was filming Pyaar Impossible, she felt something click.

"I’d just gone to set to see her, and something clicked," Parineeti recalled. She thought that YRF seemed to be operating normally despite the recession so maybe she could find work there.

Motivated by this realization, Parineeti wasted no time. "Literally from lunch, I went up and met the marketing head," she continued, further adding, "I said, 'Please give me a job'." Despite being told she was 'overqualified,' Parineeti eventually landed a job as a marketing intern at Yash Raj Films.

One year after her working at YRF, Parineeri was offered a three-film deal by the production house and ever since then there has been no looking back for her.

