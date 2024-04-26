Aavesham box office collections: Fahadh Faasil starrer grossed 108Cr Worldwide in 2 Weeks
Aavesham had a phenomenal second week at the Indian box office grossing Rs. 30 crore, for a total of Rs. 66 crore. That marks a drop of a mere 7 per cent from the previous week, which is an incredible hold given the first week was boosted by the Eid and Vishu festive period. The last day of the week was just 20 per cent down from the previous week, so even daily holds are very strong.
The film has grossed another USD 5.10 million (Rs. 42.50 crore) overseas for a worldwide gross of Rs. 108.50 crore. The Fahadh Fassil starrer became only the seventh Malayalam film ever to gross Rs. 100 crore globally earlier in the week.
The box office collections of Aavesham at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 36 crore (8 days)
2nd Friday - Rs. 4.50 crore
2nd Saturday - Rs. 5.75 crore
2nd Sunday - Rs. 6.25 crore
2nd Monday - Rs. 3.65 crore
2nd Tuesday - Rs. 3.35 crore
2nd Wednesday - Rs. 3.25 crore
2nd Thursday - Rs. 3.25 crore
Total - Rs. 66 crore
In Kerala, Aavesham is proving to be exceptionally resilient. The film collected Rs. 22 crore plus in the state in its second week and crossed Rs. 50 crore milestone in doing so. The second-week collections are the highest for a film this year in Kerala beating Aadujeevitham, which is currently the highest-grosser of the year with Rs. 75 crore and is expected to close in at around Rs. 80 crore. The way the first two weeks have gone, Aavesham is well-positioned to beat it for the title.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Aavesham is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|Kerala
|Rs. 50.50 Cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 7.25 Cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 6.00 Cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 2.25 Cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 66.00 Cr.
|Middle East
|USD 3,350,000
|North America
|USD 625,000
|Oceania
|USD 260,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 565,000
|Rest of World
|USD 300,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 5,100,000
(Rs. 42.50 Cr.)
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 108.50 Cr.