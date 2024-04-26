'There Were Blatant Lies’: Sophia Bush Addresses Divorce From Grant Hughes And ‘Home-Wrecker’ Allegations

Actress Sophia Bush recently went raw and real and opened up about the changes she's undergone in her personal life in recent years, including her split from ex-husband Grant Hughes and the start of a romantic relationship with longtime friend Ashlyn Harris, which began completely above board, despite rumors to the contrary.

On April 25, Sophia wrote in Glamour about how things quickly turned bad. People outside didn't know how much time and effort it took, or how many difficult conversations were had. It felt like seconds after she saw the truth, online rumors started spreading in the worst possible ways.

She continued, "There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I'd left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women—my partners have known what I'm into for as long as I have (so that's not it, y'all, sorry!)."

Sophia Bush addresses her relationship with Ashlyn Harris

Bush denies that her relationship with Harris started for any reason other than time and a friendship. The two made their debut as a couple at the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at the City of West Hollywood Park on March 10.

Furthermore, the actress also clarified that she did not end her marriage due to some hideous and baseless speculations circulating online. However, it took her a year to do some of the most emotionally draining and challenging work of her life. She further clarified that just because she did not publicly discuss her separation does not mean it was not difficult for her.

After marrying Grant Hughes, the actress admitted that it took a year for her to realize she had made a mistake. She found it hard to explain her feelings and thoughts to her loved ones. However, she refused to compromise her happiness just to please others or respond to internet trolls.

Sophia Bush talks about her newfound happiness in life

These days, Sophia Blush seems to have found her newfound happiness. "I finally feel like I can breathe," she wrote. "I am so lucky to be here, now. I have real joy. It took me 41 years to get here."

She added, "When I take stock of the last few years, I can tell you that I have never operated out of more integrity in my life. I hope that's clear enough for everyone speculating out there, while being as gentle as I possibly can be.

It looks like the duo spent most of last year filing their respective divorces ( Bush from Hughes and Ashlyn from fellow soccer champion Ali Krieger). And they found precisely what they needed— nothing but each other's companionship.

