11 Effective Homemade Moisturizers for Dry Skin Treatment

Glowing, fresh skin makes us feel good about ourselves and induces confidence. However, people who have dry skin may often struggle to achieve this. Using an effective homemade moisturizer for dry skin may hold the key to your beauty routine in this regard. Especially during winter as they provide you with quick and natural hydration, making the skin look youthful. Homemade moisturizers are the perfect antidote to dry skin conditions. Furthermore, they will not burn a deep hole in your pocket.

Every skin type requires a different kind of care routine that keeps it hydrated, soft, and beautiful. You do not need an expensive, artificially scented moisturizer when you can make the best homemade moisturizers for dry skin at home! There is a wide range of natural ingredients like oils and natural emollients that can give you soft and moisturized skin.

Benefits of Moisturisers for The Skin

1. Prevents Dryness

Your skin requires hydration in order to look youthful and glowing. Various factors like the weather can make your skin dry, making it look dull. A moisturizer hydrates your skin and hence prevents dryness ( 1 ). A good moisturizer would protect your skin from cracking and getting infections.

2. Reduces the Likelihood of Skin Problems

Your natural skin balance may be disrupted due to various reasons and this can lead to break out or acne. Using a moisturizer maintains the balance of your natural skin making sure that there are lesser infections and breakouts when you have dry skin.

3. Youthful Skin

Dry skin may leave you with issues like flaking and itching and resulting in formation of marks. Furthermore, it may make your skin look dull, which is susceptible to showing signs of aging. Using a moisturizer considerably hydrates the skin making your skin look youthful.

4. Works Well Against Blemishes

When your skin is well hydrated, it looks fresh, glowing, and even-toned, which in turn hides the smaller imperfections and spots. Using a moisturizer can help hide blemishes as most moisturizers may contain a tint which helps to even the skin tone.

5. Faster Cell Turnover

One other benefit of using a moisturizer is that it promotes speedy cell function and turnover. Your skin continuously produces new cells and discards old cells which may be ill functioning or worn out. As you grow older the regeneration process may slow down. After exfoliating and cleansing your skin the dead skin is removed and this is a good time to apply moisturizer and have better cell turnover.

6. Soothes Sensitive Skin

People with sensitive skin can have a very challenging journey with skin care. Small things may cause redness and itching. When sensitive skin becomes dry or too oily, there may be breakouts or eczema. Using a light moisturizer then hydrates the skin while making it less greasy. This helps to avoid skin problems and dryness.

Advertisement

7. Reduces Inflammation

Environmental factors and pollutants can at times lead to inflammation of your skin. Moisturizers may contain useful ingredients like aloe vera which help to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. In a pilot study that investigated how topical application of emollients can reduce por-innflamatory cytokine levels on the skin, it was found that applying moisturizer for 30 days reduced the levels of cytokines in the blood ( 2 ).

8. Works Well Against the Sun

A good moisturizer can help create a protective layer against harmful UV rays of the sun irrespective of the season. Moisturizers that contain SPF are now easily available even in the market. They can protect and repair the lipid barrier which prevents pollution, toxins and other environmental pollutants from harming the cells beneath. These moisturizers play a dual role while maintaining your skin health.Occlusive moisturizers are great when it comes to creating a protective barrier on the skin surface. Some of the most popular moisturizers of this type would be moisturizers which contain glycerine, mineral oil and hyaluronic acid.

9. Natural Makeup look

Dry skin can especially be challenging to use makeup on. The flay skin makes it harder to even apply foundation or any other product. Using a moisturizer can considerably help keep your skin safe and hydrated when you want to look your best. After cleansing your skin, it's important to moisturize in order to then apply any products on it. Moisturizing prepares your skin and keeps it soft when you apply makeup. It also acts as a barrier between the makeup and your skin cells.

10. Healthy vibrant skin

As you age, naturally your skin produces lesser collagen and may start to develop wrinkles etc. Your complexion may also be affected due to the low turnover of skin cells and wrinkles. Moisturizing your skin may not be a magical solution, however it can help maintain healthy skin. It helps avoid dry skin and maintain good skin texture making your skin look more vibrant.

11 Best Homemade Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Dry and flaky skin may become a constant problem for a lot of people. When you experience dry skin and want to have a natural solution, preparing your own customized homemade face moisturizer for dry skin can come in handy. These quick recipes are easy to prepare and take minimal time, and are cost-effective. They also give you the scope to experiment and try a variety of natural ingredients to find what works for your skin. Moisturizing your skin is one of the most integral steps of a skin-care routine. These 11 homemade face moisturizers for dry skin are perfect if you like DIY skin care.

Advertisement

1. Shea Butter Homemade Moisturizer for Dry Skin

Sea buckthorn oil is known to be effective in the treatment of eczema and tends to soothe dry and itchy skin ( 3 ). Shea butter keeps the skin hydrated and essential oils like rosehip oil and geranium oil are extremely soothing for the skin.

Ingredients Required

½ cup shea butter

6 -7 drops of rosehip seed oil.

6 - 7 drops of geranium oil

6 - 7 drops of buckthorn oil

1 tbsp avocado oil

How to Prepare & Apply

Use a double boiler to let the shea butter. Once it is soft, take it off the heat. Add to this avocado oil and mix Add the rest of the essential oils and then whip the mixture till it's smooth and creamy. Store it in a glass jar and use it daily as a moisturizer.

Precautions

Make sure you do a patch test as you can be allergic to some oils or even shea butter. Excessive use of shea butter can also at times clog pores so it’s best to use this moisturizer in moderation.

2. Argan Oil Moisturizer

Argan oil can be quite helpful in soothing skin and can have a healing effect. It is also known to protect skin from sun damage ( 4 ). Emu oil is known to be a natural emollient that keeps moisture trapped in your skin keeping it soft.

Ingredients Required

½ teaspoon Emu oil

½ teaspoon argan oil

4 -5 drops of any essential oil ( rose, chamomile, lemongrass, rosemary, lavender, peppermint)

How to Prepare & Apply

Find a suitable glass bottle to pour the argan oil into. Add the other essential oils and mix it well. Use this blend of oils to massage the skin. You can slowly dab some of the mixture on your face and massage it daily.

Precautions

Advertisement

Depending on your skin sensitivity, argan oil can at times cause irritation. Hence, you may want to try applying some of the mixture on your hand and test it first. When purchasing emu oil it may be important to check the smell and if it is too potent you may want to ask for another bottle. You may also want to keep this refrigerated. Applying this moisturizer if you have any wounds could cause problems so speak to a dermatologist first.

3. Aloe Vera Homemade Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin

Aloe vera is a well known ingredient in many face moisturizers as it soothes skin and is great for even sensitive skin. It is also known to be effective in helping with sunburns ( 5 ).

Ingredients Required

1 cup of aloe vera gel ( you can scoop this from a leaf or buy it from the store).

¼ cup coconut oil

¼ cup almond oil

12 tbsp beeswax

9-10 drops of any essential oil as mentioned above.

How to Prepare & Apply

On a double boiler, melt the beeswax, coconut oil and almond oil. Add the oil mixture to a blender and then set it aside to cool down. Add the aloe vera and essential oils once the mixture has cooled and blend it till you get a smooth texture. Pour this into a jar and refrigerate if you are in a warm place. You can use this daily after cleaning your skin or before you apply any makeup.

Precautions

If you see your skin turn red or experience itchiness, it may be best to see a doctor as some ingredients may not suit your skin. It is also best to avoid using an aloe vera moisturizer if you have hives or rashes.

4. Beeswax and Essential Oil Moisturizer

Olive oil and beeswax are known to have healing properties and are effective in managing eczema and dermatitis ( 7 ). Beeswax helps to keep the skin hydrated and well moisturized.

Advertisement

Ingredients Required

½ cup olive oil

½ cup coconut oil

¼ cup beeswax pellets

10 drops of your favorite essential oil.

How to Prepare & Apply

Use a double boiler and melt the beeswax first Once it is melted, remove it from the boiler and set it aside to cool. Once cooled, add the coconut and olive oil and mix it well. Add the essential oil(s). Whip this mixture until you get a creamy texture. Transfer this into a glass jar/bottle and store in a dry place. You need not refrigerate this moisturizer.

Precautions

Make sure you do a patch test to check for any allergies. These can look like redness, rashes or a burning sensation. If you notice any reactions, discontinue using the beeswax moisturizer.

5. Avocado Oil Moisturizer

Avocado is an exotic fruit that can be extremely nourishing for your hair and skin. Avocado oil can even work wonders by itself when applied to the skin and makes it supple and soft. It has antimicrobial properties which are great for your skin ( 6 ).

Ingredients Required

Avocado oil

Emu oil/tamanu

Any essential oil like lavender or peppermint

How to Prepare & Apply

Take a one-ounce bottle and fill ⅔ of it with avocado oil. Fill up the last third of the bottle with Emu oil. Add 3 - 4 droplets of the essential oil. Mix this well and it's ready to use. Refrigerate the bottle or keep it in a cool dry place.

Pour a few drops of this oil on your palms and use your fingers to dab it on your face.

Precautions

If you are allergic to avocado, it's best to check with your doctor before applying avocado oil. Along with this do not use the oil if it has been stored for too long. Make sure you store it in a place away from direct sunlight.

Advertisement

6. Carrot Seed And Tea Tree Oil Moisturizer

While shea butter and almond oil keep your skin moisturized, the essential oils protect your skin cells. They have antiseptic properties which prevent skin damage caused by dryness.

Ingredients Required

10 drops of lavender essential oil

3 drops carrot seed essential oil

3 drops of tea tree essential oil

5 drops of rosemary essential oil

2 tbsp almond oil

½ cup shea butter

How to Prepare & Apply

Use a double boiler and melt the shea butter. Add the almond oil to the melted shea butter and turn off the burner. Let the mixture cool off, but do not let it solidify. Now add the essential oils to this mixture. Use a whisk and blend the mixture well. Scoop the mixture and transfer it to a glass jar. Store this at room temperature. You can use this moisturizer on your face and body daily for smooth glowing skin.

Precautions

Essential oils when used undiluted can cause irritation and skin reactions. So make sure to use them in the correct proportions. Keep this out of your eyes as it can cause considerable irritation.

7. Honey + Green Tea Moisturizer

Honey and glycerine are both humectants and keep your skin hydrated. Honey also is known to help balance the bacteria on your skin.

Ingredients Required

2 tbsp glycerine

1 teaspoon diluted lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

2 tbsp green tea

How to Prepare & Apply

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Apply this mixture onto your skin and massage for a few minutes. Leave it on overnight Wash it off the next day

Precautions

Lemon juice is acidic so make sure to dilute it. You also must do a patch test before you use it on your face in order to avoid any reactions on your face. If you are allergic, avoid the step of adding lemon juice completely.

Advertisement

8. Chamomile Tea Moisturizer

Chamomile is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties that have a softening effect on the skin ( 7 ). Beeswax and almond oil nourish your skin and prevent any form of dryness. Hence this moisturizes, hydrates, and soothes your skin.

Ingredients Required

1 tbsp lanolin

½ cup water

1 teaspoon chamomile tea / dried chamomile flowers

1 tbsp beeswax

½ cup sweet almond oil

1 Vitamin E capsule

1 Vitamin A capsule

3 drops of geranium essential oil

How to Prepare & Apply

Add the chamomile tea/ flowers to water and simmer for 10 minutes, then strain the liquid. If you are not using liquid lanolin, melt the beeswax and lanolin on a double boiler. Once the mixture has cooled down, add the chamomile brew. Now take the vitamin capsules and pierce them to squeeze out the liquid into the mixture. Keep stirring and then add to it the essential oil. Whisk it well till you have a creamy texture. Transfer this mixture to a glass jar and make sure you store it in a cool dry place. You can massage this mixture onto your face whenever you want. It's so easy to apply and hydrates your skin.

Precautions

Chamomile is generally safe to use and doesn’t cause as many side effects. You may want to check for any allergies to be on the safer side. Avoid application too close to the eyes as it can cause irritation.

9. Avocado And Lavender Cream

Ingredients like almond oil and Avocado contain UV filters which create a protective layer on your skin and keep your skin hydrated ( 8 ). Essential oils in this cream like lavender also have factors that protect you from the sun.

Ingredients Required

3 tbsp beeswax

2 drops of lavender essential oil

2 tbsp mineral water

3 tbsp sweet almond oil

1 tbsp avocado oil

1 drop of peppermint essential oil

How to Prepare & Apply

Advertisement

In a double boiler, melt the beeswax and the oils In another container warm the mineral water, do not boil it. Slowly add the water to the beeswax and oil mixture Remove the beeswax mixture from the heat once it's melted. Now let it cool. Add the essential oils and whip it vigorously. Your moisturizer is now ready so scoop it out and transfer to a glass jar. Store in a cool, dry place. You can use this as a day cream.

Precautions

Make sure that you are purchasing authentic essential oils when you are in the market. Counterfeits may look the same but can be problematic for your skin.

10. Apricot Seed Oil Moisturizer

Shea butter as we know moisturizes the skin very well and keeps it hydrated. Apricot oil goes very well with shea butter and gives you flawless smooth and hydrated skin.

Ingredients Required

1 teaspoon vitamin E oil

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

3 tbsp shea butter

3 tablespoons apricot seed oil

5 drops helichrysum essential oil

5 drops of myrrh essential oil

3 drops clary sage essential oil

How to Prepare & Apply

First, you need to melt the shea butter using a double boiler, then set it aside to cool. Whisk the cooled-down shea butter and then add the essential oils to it. Next, add aloe vera and mix it well. Once it gets a creamy consistency, scoop it out and store it in a glass jar. You can apply this homemade face moisturizer for dry skin daily for the best results.

Precautions

Make sure you use authentic ingredients when it comes to your oils and shea butter. It may also be important to do a patch test before you start using this cream daily.

11. Hibiscus Moisturizer for dry skin

Hibiscus has been used largely for its healing and soothing properties for the skin. It enhances skin health due to its antioxidant properties ( 9 ).

Ingredients Required

1 cup extra virgin coconut oil

2 tablespoons hibiscus tea

How to Prepare & Apply

First, you need to grind the hibiscus tea into powder. Meanwhile, you need to melt the coconut oil on a double boiler. Add the hibiscus tea powder to the oil and cover the mixture for some time. Use a cheesecloth to then strain the oil mixture to separate the tea from the oil. Let the oil cool down and solidify. Whip this well in a mixer until it gets a creamy texture. Transfer the cream to a glass container and store it. You can directly apply this cream to your face daily to moisturize it.

Precautions

If your skin is hypersensitive, hibiscus can cause allergic reactions. You may want to consult a doctor or do a patch test before you use this recipe.

Conclusion

Anyone who has dry skin knows the struggle with skin and keeping it healthy. Moisturizers are essential as a part of skin care when you want to keep your skin soft and supple. Moisturizers help to lock the moisture into your skin and make it look flawless. Homemade moisturizers for dry skin can be very effective as they give you the opportunity to try a variety of ingredients like essential oils, aloe vera and shea butter in various combinations. Each of these natural ingredients is known for its healing and soothing properties. You can try any of the above recipes to make your own customized moisturizer at home. It may also help you have a chemical-free skin care product that is also cost-effective. However, if you have sensitive skin or are allergic to certain products make sure you consult a dermatologist before you use any creams on your skin.

Sources: