Top 10 Pomegranate Face Masks to Get Dewy And Radiant Skin at Home

Indulging in a relaxing facial experience can be made easy by using face masks. However, with a proper skincare regime, we do look forward to getting glowing skin. Pomegranate face masks have been quite popular for exuding a beautiful sparkle naturally. This juicy red fruit has been proven to be highly effective in easing skin damage caused by UV exposure ( 1 ). So, if you want to get rid of sunburns and dull skin to flaunt the natural charm of your skin, you may use pomegranate for your face. Let’s explore the benefits of including pomegranate in your skincare routine.

Top 6 Incredible Benefits of Pomegranate Face Masks for Skin

1. May Help Prevent Skin Aging

Pomegranate is packed with bioactive components, flavonoids, and phenols ( 2 ). Owing to the rich composition of pomegranate, it has been proven effective in reducing photoaging and preventing the formation of wrinkles ( 1 ). So, if you want to flaunt youthful skin, a pomegranate face pack can work wonders for your skin.

2. May Help Diminish Dark Spots

Pomegranate possesses antioxidant properties which make it effective for reducing skin inflammation and facial spots ( 2 ). In fact, consuming fermented pomegranate extracts can help slow down the aging process ( 3 ). By including pomegranate in your diet and skincare routine, you can get rid of the dark spots that are too stubborn to leave on their own.

3. May Help Treat Pigmentation

Pigmentation is caused mainly by excess accumulation of melanin in skin pigment cells ( 4 ). Pomegranate is loaded with fiber, sugar, tannins, and pectin, which inhibit the formation of melanin to help prevent uneven skin tone and dullness ( 5 ). Face masks made with pomegranate can make your complexion clear and even so that you can flaunt your innate charm and sparkle.

4. May Soothe UV-damaged Skin

UV exposure may increase the chances of skin cancer and skin disorders ( 6 ). Pomegranate contains phytochemicals that have been proven effective for relieving UVA and UVB-damaged skin cells ( 2 ). The addition of an anti-tumor agent, ellagic acid, a major constituent in pomegranate helps prevent the generation of cancer cells ( 7 ). So, by using pomegranate face packs, you can protect your skin against cancer, severe sun damage, and sunburns.

5. May Help Moisturize Skin

Suited for all skin types, pomegranate juice has deep penetration powers that help in nourishing the skin to keep it soft, supple, and hydrated ( 7 ). Using pomegranate face masks can give your face a bright and healthy glow naturally.

6. May Help Treat Skin Wounds

Pomegranate helps in the generation of new skin cells and promotes blood circulation which enhances wound healing and strengthens the epidermal layer of the skin ( 7 ). You can also apply pomegranate face packs to reduce the appearance of scars to give your skin a flawless texture.

10 Homemade Pomegranate Face Packs for Glowing Skin

1. Papaya, Grapeseed Oil, And Pomegranate Face Pack

Papaya extracts are rich in phytochemicals that help prevent aging and inflammation of the skin to keep it youthful and radiant ( 8 ). Grapeseed oil is packed with bioactive components that help shrink pores and control sebum production ( 9 ). Lemon juice helps reduce oxidative stress which can prevent premature aging of the skin ( 10 ). Using this facial mask can keep your skin youthful and plump.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pomegranate oil/powder

1 tablespoon of papaya powder

1 teaspoon of grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon of shea butter

Steps to Follow:

Take pomegranate powder and papaya powder in a bowl. Add grapeseed oil and shea butter to form a consistent paste. Wash your face and dry it properly. Apply the paste on your face evenly. Let the mixture stay for 25-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water. Apply moisturizer and sunscreen to seal in the moisture.

2. Green Tea, Coffee, And Pomegranate Face Pack

Green tea extracts have proven to be effective in enhancing skin elasticity and reducing wrinkles, giving your skin a radiant appearance ( 11 ). The addition of coffee makes this mask effective for making your skin youthful, as coffee helps protect your skin from photoaging and hyperpigmentation ( 12 ). Milk proteins can help treat acne and sunburns effectively ( 13 ). Using this mask can make your skin healthy and clear.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of pomegranate powder

2-3 teaspoons of green tea

2 teaspoons of coffee

1-2 teaspoons of milk/milk cream

Steps to Follow:

Mix pomegranate powder, green tea, and coffee in a bowl. Add milk to form a paste with an even consistency. Apply on the cleansed face evenly. Let the mixture stay on your face for 25-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water.

3. Oats, Yogurt, And Pomegranate Face Pack

Oatmeal possesses antioxidant properties that reduce acne formations and protect the skin from various diseases like infections and acne breakouts ( 14 ). The rich moisture content of yogurt can help moisturize the skin and renew its natural texture ( 15 ). The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric make it highly effective against acne, facial photoaging, and other skin disorders ( 16 ). By using this mask, you can enhance your complexion to keep it bright and glowing.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pomegranate powder

1 tablespoon of grounded oats

2 teaspoons of yogurt

Half a teaspoon of turmeric powder

Steps to Follow:

Mix pomegranate powder, oats, and turmeric powder in a bowl. Add yogurt and form a thick paste. Apply the mixture on your face evenly. Let the mixture stay on your face for 15 minutes. Wash off with cold water. Follow up with your moisturizer and sunscreen to keep the moisture intact.

4. Multani Mitti, Rice Water, And Pomegranate Peel Face Pack

Pomegranate peel powder has been proven to inhibit fungal growth ( 17 ). Using multani mitti can ease skin irritation and allergies to a great extent ( 18 ). Rice water is an anti-aging agent that can help prevent signs of aging ( 19 ). Owing to the presence of bioactive compounds in lemon juice, it helps prevent premature aging of the skin and boosts collagen production ( 20 ). Using this facial mask can help rejuvenate your skin.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pomegranate seed powder

1 tablespoon of Multani mitti

2-3 teaspoons of rice water

4-6 drops of lemon juice

Steps to Follow:

Take pomegranate seed powder in a bowl. Add multani mitti powder, rice water, and lemon juice to it. Mix well to form a paste with an even consistency. Apply the mixture to your face and let it sit on your face for 20-25 minutes. Wash off with cold water and follow up with moisturizer and conditioner.

5. Mint Leaves, Lemon Juice, And Pomegranate Face Pack

Mint leaves help relax facial muscles and soothe skin to ease skin concerns ( 21 ). The presence of bioactive compounds in lemon makes it effective in preventing skin aging ( 10 ). Cucumber may help prevent skin discoloration to give your skin an even complexion ( 22 ). Using this mask will help you relax and unwind after a long day.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pomegranate seed powder

Half a cup of crushed mint leaves

½ teaspoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of cucumber water

Steps to Follow:

Mix pomegranate powder and crushed mint leaves in a container. Add lemon juice and cucumber water to form a consistent paste. Apply thoroughly on the cleansed face and let it stay for 25-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water. Follow up with a skincare routine to lock in the moisture.

6. Honey, Coffee, And Pomegranate Face Pack

The antimicrobial properties of honey can help treat skin wounds and disorders effectively ( 23 ). Coffee, being a stimulant, helps prevent hyperpigmentation to give your skin an even complexion ( 12 ). Applying aloe vera gel can help reduce moisture loss to prevent skin dryness ( 24 ). The application of this mask can help you attain pump and dewy skin.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pomegranate seed powder

1 teaspoon of honey

2 teaspoons of coffee

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

Steps to Follow:

Whisk honey and aloe vera gel in a bowl. Add pomegranate powder and coffee and mix well. Apply this mixture to your face and let it sit for 25-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water and apply moisturizer and sunscreen afterward.

7. Banana, Rose Water, And Pomegranate Face Pack

Banana peel powder acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, which helps reduce skin damage and renew your natural skin texture ( 25 ). Rose petal extracts ease inflammation because of their antioxidant properties ( 26 ). The proteins in milk help treat acne, skin wounds, and other skin diseases ( 13 ). This mask can come in handy to soothe sunburns and allergies.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pomegranate seed powder

1 tablespoon of mashed banana/banana peel powder

1/2 tablespoon of rose water

1 teaspoon of milk cream

Steps to Follow:

Take mashed banana in a container. Add pomegranate seed powder, rose water, and milk cream to form a thick paste. Apply this mixture to your face and let it still for 25-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water and follow up with moisturizer and sunscreen afterward.

8. Orange Peel, Yogurt, And Pomegranate Face Pack

Orange peel powder can be used to ease skin allergies and redness to maintain the natural tone and health of your skin ( 27 ). With the moisturizing properties of yogurt, you can hydrate your skin to keep it soft and supple ( 15 ). Tomato contains lycopene, which has proven to be highly effective against photodamage ( 28 ). Using this mask can give you a healthy glow and supple skin.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pomegranate peel powder

1 tablespoon of orange peel powder

3-4 teaspoons of yogurt

1 teaspoon of tomato juice

Steps to Follow:

Whisk yogurt in a bowl. Add pomegranate powder and orange peel powder to it. Mix and add tomato juice to form a paste with an even consistency. Apply on your face and let it stay for 30-35 minutes. Follow up with moisturizer afterward.

9. Turmeric, Milk And Pomegranate Face Pack

Turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory properties, which are effective for easing acne and other skin infections ( 16 ). The protein-rich composition of milk can help nourish your skin to help you get rid of dry and dull skin texture ( 13 ). Aloe vera gel acts like a moisturizer to keep your skin moist and dewy ( 24 ). Using this facial mask can give you a quick touch-up at home.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pomegranate powder

2 teaspoons of turmeric powder

2 teaspoons of milk

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

Steps to Follow:

Add pomegranate powder and turmeric powder to a container. Mix milk and aloe vera gel to form a thick paste. Apply to your face and let it stay for 25-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water. Use moisturizer and sunscreen afterward.

10. Lemon Juice, Aloe Vera, And Pomegranate Face Pack

Lemon juice possesses antioxidant properties, which can help maintain the youthfulness of your skin ( 10 ). The moisturizing composition of aloe vera gel is effective in eliminating dry and itchy skin ( 24 ). The infusion of vitamin C capsules makes this facial mask effective for easing fungal infections and skin rashes ( 29 ). By including this mask in your skincare routine, you can give your face a bright and healthy glow naturally.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pomegranate seed powder

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel

1 vitamin C capsules

Steps to Follow:

Mix pomegranate seed powder and lemon juice in a bowl. Add aloe vera gel and add crushed vitamin C capsule to form a thick paste. Apply on a cleansed face and let the mixture stay for 25-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water and use a moisturizer afterward.

How Does a Pomegranate Face Mask Work for Your Skin?

Pomegranate is enriched with bioactive components, flavonoids, phenols, and other essential agents ( 2 ). Using a pomegranate face mask helps prevent free radical damage which can cause hyperpigmentation, sunburn, and skin cancer ( 7 ). The rich composition of pomegranates also helps to make your skin tone even, firm, and youthful ( 5 ).

Conclusion

Dull and damaged skin may be rejuvenated by using natural face masks. They are quick and easy to use. Even if you’re running out of time, you can use one to revitalize your skin. Owing to the rich composition and healing properties of pomegranate, using a pomegranate face mask can renew your skin texture and give it a healthy glow. Pomegranate is meant for all skin types so that may as well solve your worries about finding the best face mask for your skin type and concern. You can use pomegranate to make natural face masks to nourish, soothe, and protect your skin deeply.

