APRA Awards 2024: Troye Sivan, The Teskey Brothers, and Sia Shine At Australian Music Honors

Hosted by APRA AMCOS, Australia’s primary music rights management entity, the annual APRA awards, on May 1, honored the enduring Australian musical talents. This year’s event, held in Sydney CBD, saw Troye Sivan, The Teskey Brothers, Sia, and more, take home the night's biggest honors.

Read on to know what categories the artists mentioned above dominated.

Troye Sivan nabbed Song of the Year for Rush

The Australian pop artist won the peer-voted accolade, the top honor at the APRAs, for Rush, a track from his third studio album Something to Give Each Other. While Accepting the honor, Styalz Fuego, who served as a co-writer on the song, said, “As a creative when I work with an artist that I'm already a fan of, I think like ‘don’t f*** this up.’ It's always like, I imagine this song could ruin their careers.’

He added, “I’m so happy that with Troye we did something that people ended up loving.”

For the song, Sivan had also landed Grammy nominations in the Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Music Video category. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Teskey Brothers took home the Songwriter of the Year Award

Blues act, The Teskey Brothers, snatched the said award for ARIA No. 1 album The Winding Way. The coveted prize is voted on by the APRA board of writer and publisher directors. The track is also the winner of a Rolling Stone Australia Award and several ARIA Awards.

Sia won Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for the fifth time

While Sia was named the victor in the aforementioned category for Unstoppable this year, she had also dominated the list in the previous years, winning for Cheap Thrills in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and for Let's Love in 2022.

Meanwhile, some of the other incredible artists honored at the 2024 APRAs were Parkway Drive, Ziggy Alberts, Birds of Tokyo, Casey Barnes, Jason Derulo, ONEFOUR, and more.