Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Maniesh Paul joins Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan’s romcom

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has already created a lot of buzz since its official announcement. The duo is reuniting after their film Bawaal for this rom-com, directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Now, it has been learned that Maniesh Paul has joined the cast of the film, all set to entertain the audience with his charm.

Maniesh Paul is set to star in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

It has been reported that actor and host Maniesh Paul has come on board for the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is led by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The movie will mark Maniesh’s reunion with Dharma Productions after the comedy-drama Jugjugg Jeeyo. He will also be seen alongside Varun once again after JJJ, where the pair received a lot of praise for their hilarious chemistry.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf had also been added to the cast in pivotal roles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

A source close to the development revealed to us, “It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years. The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for, as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast. Joining Varun and Janhvi are Sanya and Rohit.”

Advertisement

The source also disclosed details about the shoot, stating, “The makers are all set to take the film on floors in a fortnight. Apart from some international shoots, the journey on SSKTK begins with a schedule in Mumbai, followed by Rajasthan.”

More about Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is penned and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously worked with Varun Dhawan in the Dulhania franchise and with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: A peek into Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's ‘freshly printed script’ in K3G style