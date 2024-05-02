Anupamaa is counted as one of the most popular television shows due to its unique storyline and outstanding cast. The show is about to complete four years but is still garnering the same affection from the audience as in its initial years. Recently, the lead lady of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly, decided to join the political party Bhartiya Janta Party, and with that, she started her political career.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, shared his views upon his lead lady joining the BJP, drawing parallels between Smriti Irani and Rupali Ganguly.

Rajan Shahi draws parallels between Smriti Irani and Rupali Ganguly

In an exclusive conversation with the aforementioned, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, explained how Rupali Ganguly holds similar qualities as Smriti Irani, who had formerly joined the BJP party.

Expressing his views on it, he mentioned that he is a great admirer of Smriti Irani for everything that she has done for the welfare of the people. This reminded him of Rupali, who is a very helpful person who can extend her support to the masses, as she is concerned about her surroundings and is very sensitive about it.

Adding to this, Shahi believes that Ganguly is a composed person who can start from scratch. Further, the producer highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose her as the face of the Vocal for Local campaign, which was shot on the sets of Anupamaa.

Moving ahead, the series maker expressed his happiness towards Anupmaa’s lead actress upon joining the political party, as he took pride that her stint in his show will now translate into the welfare of people.

How did Rajan Shahi extend his support to Rupali Ganguly?

When Rajan was asked about how Rupali’s joining politics would affect his show, he said, “I am confident that Rupali knows her commitment to the show. She is more worried about Anupamaa than I am. I will help her in arranging her schedules.”

Shahi further mentioned that the actress never took credit for her hard work, as she always said that it’s 80 percent of the former’s blessings and 20 percent of her hard work

More about Anupamaa

The show first went on air on July 13, 2024, and has garnered a substantial fan base due to its fresh storyline, This show marked the return of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress in the industry after her sabbatical.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, the show includes many big names, like Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Rituraj Singh, Alpana Buch, and more.

