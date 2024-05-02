Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan watches Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer The Fall Guy; heaps praise

Ayesha Khan, popular for her stint on Bigg Boss 17, took to her Instagram and shared her review on the movie The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in lead roles.

By Garima
Updated on May 02, 2024  |  11:43 AM IST |  410
Ayesha Khan, The Fall Guy
Image: Ayesha Khan Instagram, IMDB

Ayesha Khan is making headlines with her recent projects and professional front. Maintaining an active social media presence, the actress makes sure to give fans a candid peek into her life. However, this time, the Bigg Boss 17 fame expressed her joy in watching Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer The Fall Guy in theatres. Ayesha seemed elated by her experience, thereby praising the movie.

The Fall Guy falls in the genre of action comedy and has been receiving decent reviews from the audience. It aces in action and pursues noble intentions.

Ayesha Khan reviews The Fall Guy

On May 1, Ayesha Khan took to Instagram and shared her glowing words of praise for The Fall Guy. In the clip posted on her handle, where she is sitting in the theatre enjoying the movie, the actress mentioned, "What a film!!!! (red heart emojis) Highly recommended. @universalpicturesindia #thefallguy."

Check out the reaction here:

Image: Ayesha Khan's Instagram

Starring Hollywood superstars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy attempts to pay tribute to stuntmen. The duo captivates viewers with their charm and onscreen chemistry. Further, Meta references in the film add to its relatibility. Helmed by David Leitch, the action comedy features Hannah Waddingham and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the supporting cast. 

Ayesha Khan's recent controversy

In a recent development, director Israr Ahmad accused Ayesha Khan of cheating him and alleged that the Bigg Boss 17 fame breached contractual agreements. The discord between the two originated when they collaborated on a project, and the director noticed a few discrepancies in Ayesha Khan's professional discipline.

Israr also claimed to have every piece of evidence to support his accusations against the actress and could even take legal action. Meanwhile, the director mentioned that earlier, Ayesha had been professional about her behavior and other aspects during the work. Ahmad stated that she changed for the worse.

More about Ayesha Khan

Most recently, Ayesha Khan was seen opposite Abhishek Kumar in their music video, Khaali Botal. She shot to popularity after making a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17 to expose Munawar Faruqui. The actress claimed to have a connection to the stand-up comedian and, hence, participated in the reality show.

Latest Articles