Simple Steps to Use Castor Oil for Eyelashes And Grow Them Naturally

Mascaras give a dramatic look to your eyelashes by making them appear longer and thicker. But while it can give a bold look to your eyes in the blink of an eye, many people wish to grow their eyelashes naturally, and for that, they try various home remedies. One of the most common natural ingredients used to grow eyelashes used by people is castor oil. But does it actually work? There is no scientific evidence that castor oil can give you fuller eyelashes. However, a study claims that topical use of this oil can improve the luster of hair, which might suggest it works similarly for eyelashes ( 1 ). There are various simple steps to use castor oil for eyelashes which we have explained in detail in this article. But before that, let's understand more about castor oil.

Castor oil is a colorless vegetable oil derived from castor beans. It is a rich source of ricinoleic and is known to be used in the formulation of soaps and lubricants ( 2 ). It comes with various health properties and is considered a natural laxative ( 3 ). Castor oil may also help aid hair growth. According to a study conducted on rabbits, castor oil used as a lotion regenerates hair and improves hair growth ( 4 ). Furthermore, it prevents the dullness of hair by boosting hair luster ( 1 ).

Now you might be wondering how to apply castor oil to eyelashes. Keep reading to know more!

Simple Steps to Use Castor Oil for Eyelashes And Reap Its Benefits

Castor oil can be used alone or combined with other natural ingredients to get beautiful eyelashes.

1. Castor Oil And Almond Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of castor oil

2 tablespoons of sweet almond oil

How to Prepare

Mix both oils and pour them into a sterilized, airtight container. Massage your eyelashes with this mixture using a clean eyeliner brush. Keep this overnight and the next day, remove it using makeup wipes.

Benefits

Almond oil is derived from the fruits of Prunus amygdalus. It contains loads of essential nutrients, including polyunsaturated fatty acid, oleic acid, vitamin E, and monosaturated fatty acid, all of which provide a plethora of benefits to hair. As it's rich in fatty acids, almond oil helps protect our hair against harmful UV rays. The emollient properties of almond oil prevent dryness of hair by keeping your tresses moisturized. Moreover, it boosts hair elasticity, thereby keeping your hair shaft healthy ( 5 ). The blend of these two oils may help you get thicker and stronger eyelashes.

2. Castor Oil And Green Tea

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 green tea bag

1 tablespoon of castor oil

How to Prepare

Take a cup of green tea bag and put it into boiling water. Steep for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Turn off the flame and allow it to cool. Strain the tea, and add two teaspoons of green tea water with 1/2 tablespoon of castor oil. Mix well and apply this on your eyelashes using a mascara wand. Keep it on your eyelashes overnight and rinse it off using a gentle makeup cleanser the next day.

Benefits

The various health benefits of green tea are usually attributed to its polyphenol content ( 6 ). Green tea includes EGCG, a plant compound that has a variety of health benefits ( 7 ). According to a study, ECGF extracts derived from green tea can stimulate hair growth ( 8 ).

3. Mustard Oil And Castor Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of mustard oil

2 tablespoons of castor oil

How to Prepare

Mix both oils and store them in a clean, airtight container. Apply it using a cotton pad or a mascara wand and keep it overnight. Wash it off using water and a mild cleanser. Both mustard and castor oil are considered one of the best oils for eyelash growth.

Benefits

The antioxidant properties of mustard oil help protect hair from free radical damage. Moreover, it also inhibits the growth of fungal infections on hair strands, keeping the hair healthier and stronger ( 5 ). Fungal infections can cause hair infections, leading to loss of hair. Another study claimed that mustard oil may help control dandruff, prevent hair fall, and promote overall hair growth ( 9 ). Using a mixture of almond and castor oil on eyelashes can help protect and maintain eyelashes and help them appear thicker.

4. Castor Oil And Fenugreek

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of castor oil

1 tablespoon of fenugreek seed oil

How to Prepare

Take both these oils, mix well, and pour the mixture into a clean jar. Apply the blend of these natural oils on your eyelashes, and keep it on for about 3 to 4 hours. Wash it off with cold water and a cleanser.

Benefits

Fenugreek oil exhibits potent antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties ( 10 ). According to a study, topical use of a botanical formulation consisting of fenugreek and 11 other natural ingredients may help in the treatment of hair loss ( 11 ). Hence, it can be said that using a blend of fenugreek seed oil and castor oil as a serum may aid the growth of eyelashes.

5. Castor Oil And Ginseng

Ingredients to Be Used:

1/2 tablespoon of castor oil

1 teaspoon of ginseng powder

How to Prepare

Take 1/2 tablespoon of castor oil and mix it with a teaspoon of pure ginseng powder. Apply it as a mask on your eyelashes and wash it off after half an hour.

Benefits

Ginseng is a powerful ancient herb that strengthens hair follicles, prevents the development of alopecia, and boosts hair growth ( 12 ). Recent research suggests that ginseng extract can help reduce hair loss ( 13 ).

6. Castor Oil And Olive Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of castor oil

1 tablespoon of olive oil

How to Prepare

Mix castor oil with olive oil and massage this to your eyelashes. You can keep it to your skin for five to six hours or overnight. Wash it off using cold water and face wash.

Benefits

A study conducted on mice suggested that olive oil may promote hair growth ( 14 ). Olive oil has antioxidants, and they are known to improve scalp condition, prevent hair shedding, and boost hair growth ( 15 , 16 ). Hence, the use of a mask of olive oil and castor oil for hair growth is an ideal choice.

7. Castor Oil And Coconut Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of castor oil

How to Prepare

Take both oils and mix well to apply them as a serum on your eyelashes. You can leave this on your skin overnight and wash it off the first thing the next day. This is one of the most simple steps to use castor oil for eyelashes.

Benefits

Coconut oil is used as a skincare and haircare ingredient in many countries. It contains vitamin E and fatty acids, and various other hair-nourishing nutrients. Using tools like mascara wands, curlers etc. during grooming processes and exposure to UV rays can damage your hair, including your eyelashes. Using coconut oil may help prevent hair damage caused by protein loss due to UV exposure and hairstyling tools ( 17 ).

8. Castor Oil And Argan Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of castor oil

1 tablespoon of argan oil

How to Prepare

Apply the mixture of these oils on your eyelashes and wash it off after four to six hours with cool water.

Benefits

Argan oil protects hair from oxidative damage, thereby keeping your hair strands healthy and strong ( 18 ). Argan oil deeply penetrates deep into the hair axis and makes hair strands strong ( 19 ). It is helpful in keeping hair healthy, and so its properties may also prove to be beneficial in keeping your eyelashes strong and luscious.

9. Castor Oil And Egg

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of castor oil

1 whole egg

How to Prepare

Combine the two ingredients together, whisk well and apply on your eyelashes. There will be some mixture left, which you can apply on your hair as well to get beautiful mane. Wash it off after an hour with lukewarm water. This is one of the easiest remedies with simple steps to use castor oil for eyelashes.

Benefits

According to research, egg yolk contains peptides that protect the hair follicle from damage and stimulate hair growth ( 20 ).

10. Castor Oil And Rosemary Essential Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

1/2 tablespoon of castor oil

4 to 6 drops of rosemary oil

How to Prepare

Mix castor oil with rosemary oil and use your fingertips to massage this on your eyelashes. Keep it on your skin for about an hour, then wash it off using a mild cleanser. Make sure not to let oils enter your eyes, because that can be harmful to your eyes.

Caution: Be careful while applying the blend of castor and rosemary oil on your eyelashes. Don’t let the mixture go inside your eyes, as it may lead to side effects including irritation, and itchiness.

Benefits

Rosemary has gained popularity for boosting hair growth over a period of years. According to a study, rosemary oil may help stop hair fall and regrow new hair in alopecia patients ( 21 , 22 ).

These were some simple steps to use castor oil for eyelash growth and give a subtle, bold look to your eyes.

Does Castor Oil Grow Eyelashes?

As mentioned above, there is no scientific claim that can back the benefits of castor oil for boosting eyelash growth. However, various properties of castor oil can aid hair growth, which might suggest it can also be beneficial for eyelashes ( 1 ). Hence, it can be said that using castor oil for eyelashes may give an appearance of fuller lashes. Apart from that, when mixed with other oils, castor oil can work more effectively in promoting the growth of eyelashes.

How to Use Castor Oil for Eyelashes?

There are various simple steps to use castor oil for eyelashes. As mentioned above, you can dilute it with other oils or natural ingredients or can use it alone on your eyelashes.

Make sure to keep note of the below factors before using castor oil on eyelashes:

Do a patch test before trying any remedy using castor oil for eyelashes. You can apply a small amount of the mixture on your arm and see if there is an irritation. Before using any castor oil mask for lash growth, cleanse your eyes properly. Make sure to use a clean mascara wand or cotton pad to apply castor oil. When you wash castor oil off your face, use a gentle cleanser and a clean towel. When applying any remedy with castor oil, ensure it doesn’t steep into your eyes.

What Are the Side Effects of Castor Oil on Eyelashes?

Castor oil has a thick viscosity, so it can get built up in the scalp, leading to clogged pores, dandruff, and scalp irritation. A rare case was found in a study wherein it was established that castor oil can lead to acute hair felting, a condition characterized by twisted, tangled hair that causes hair loss ( 23 ). Moreover, it is recommended to do a patch test before following any of the simple steps to use castor oil for eyelashes to avoid allergic reactions such as itchiness, and redness.

Conclusion

Long, bright eyelashes can make or break your makeup game. Thick and long eyelashes gain all the attention and look extremely gorgeous. If you are noticing thinning of eyelashes, try the simple steps to use castor oil for eyelashes. Being rich in antioxidants, castor oil prevents oxidative stress, thereby helping you eliminate signs of aging hair including hair loss and graying of hair ( 24 , 25 ). Include castor oil in your beauty regimen and say goodbye to thinning eyelashes.

