10 best Korean historical movies of all time: The Handmaiden, The King and the Clown and more

From romance to politics, there is nothing to not like in historical fiction. Not only does it transport us to a different time and era, but it is entertaining and based on some facts too. The Handmaiden, The King and the Clown and A Taxi Driver are amazing period pieces which not not only critically acclaimed but also did well at the box office. Here are some of the best Korean historical movies.

10 must watch Korean historical movies

The Handmaiden

Director: Park Chan Wook

Cast: Kim Min Hee, Kim Tae Ri, Ha Jung Woo, Jo Jin Woong

IMDB rating: 8.1

Release Date: June 1, 2016

The Handmaiden is set in 1930 Korea when it was under Japanese colonial rule. The psychological thriller is based on the novel Fingersmith by Welsh writer Sarah Waters. It tells the story of a girl who is hired as a house help for a Japanese heiress. But she has a secret that she hides.

A Frozen Flower

Director: Yoo Ha

Cast: Jo In Sung, Joo Jin Mo, Song Ji Hyo

IMDB rating: 7.1

Release Date: December 30, 2008

A Frozen Flower is a romance drama about a king who is under pressure to produce an heir. But due to personal reasons, he is unable to do so. He asks his loyal general to sleep with the queen but things take a turn.

Masquerade

Director: Choo Chang Min

Cast: Lee Byung Hoon, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong

IMDB rating: 7.8

Release Date: September 13, 2012

King Gwang Hae is a tyrannical monarch who asks his councillor to find him a body double. A common peasant is chosen for a task. After the King’s sudden demise from poisioning, the peasant hesitantly becomes the King and has to keep on the masquerade.

The King and the Clown

Director: Lee Joon Ik

Cast: Lee Joong Gi, Kam Woo Sung, Jung Jin Young, Kang Sung Yun

IMDB rating: 7.3

Release Date: December 29, 2005

The story is set in the 16th century during the times of the Joseon dynasty. Two jesters travel to the capital and join a struggling acting troupe. The group suddenly shoots to fame as they mock the king and are subsequently arrested for it. Interestingly, the King enjoys their performance and decides to appoint them as court jesters. But the King has other motives to do so. It is based on real events and tells the story of King Yeong Jo who was known as the worst tyrant in Joseon's history.

The Throne

Director: Lee Joon Ik

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Yoo Ah In

IMDB rating: 7.1

Release Date: September 16, 2015

Based on real incidents, the movie tells the story of Prince Sado. The young prince is accused of plotting treason against his biological mother. The King faces a dilemma and because he is unable to order the execution of his own son, he asks him to take his own life. But due to opposition, the Prince is locked in a rice chest to eventually die.

A Taxi Driver

Director: Jang Hoon

Cast: Song kang Ho, Thomas Kretschmann, Ryu Jun Yeol, Yoo Hae Jin

IMDB rating: 7.9

Release Date: August 2, 2017

The movie is set in 1980s when South korea was facing a political unrest. A taxi driver who raises his daughter after his wife passes away works hard t omake money. He gets a foreign client who offers to pay him a huge sum. But the driver is unaware that the client is a German reporter.

The Royal Tailor

Director: Lee Won Suk

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Han Seok Kyu, Go Soo, Yoo Yeon Seok, Ma Deong Seok

IMDB rating: 7

Release Date: December 24, 2014

The historical drama revolves around the lives of the royal tailors. Two artisans make attires for the King and the Queen which gets them involved in a critical case. The movie explores the politics, jealousy and desires of the people within the palace.

The Book of Fish

Director: Lee Joon Ik

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Byun Yo Han, Lee Jung Eun

IMDB rating: 7.5

Release Date: March 31, 2021

A scholar is exiled to a remote island where he gets fascinated with water life and decides to write about them. He convinces an intelligent fisherman to exchange knowledge about the ocean with him and helps him study in return.

Memories of Murder

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Sang Kyung

IMDB rating: 8.1

Release Date: May 2, 2003

By the director of Parasite, the thriller drama tells the story of two incapable detectives who investigate the murder of a young woman. A smart detective from Seoul joins the gang while more such cases keep happening. The film is set in the 1980s.

The Last Princess

Director: Hur Jin Ho

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Park Hae Il

IMDB rating: 7.1

Release Date: August 3, 2016

The Last Princess is set in colonial South Korea. The 2016 movie features Son Ye Jin and Park Hae Il. The historical melodrama tells the story of Princess Deok Hye who was the last princess of Korea. While Korea was under the Japanese rule, she was taken as a hostage. Freedom fighter Jang Han is on a mission to bring their princess back to Korea. He also harbours feelings for her which instigates him more to fulfil the mission.

Conclusion

Korea is a country with a rich culture and history which can be explored through Korean historical movies and dramas. Based on true facts and events, these films are a great way to learn the past of the country and how it has influenced the contemporary times. From stories of kings and queens to politics and detective stories, there is plenty of variety which can be found in South Korean period films.

