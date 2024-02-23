10 best Korean dramas to watch on Disney+: Moving, A Shop For Killers, Snowdrop and more

Disney plus Korean dramas are gaining popularity and buzz. The Hallyu wave, also known as the Korean wave, has swept across streaming platforms, offering viewers ample opportunities to discover top-notch K-dramas. Among these, Disney Plus Korean dramas stand out as a premier selection within the streaming landscape, captivating audiences with their compelling and diverse content. There's an undeniable allure to K-dramas that makes them highly sought-after by global viewers, and the streaming platform promises an array of exciting dramas to watch out for.

Here are 10 best Korean dramas to watch on Disney+

1. Moving

Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jung Ha and Ryu Seung Ryong

Director: Park In Je, Park Yoon Seo

Season: 1

Moving unfolds as a thrilling superhero action drama centered around teenagers endowed with hidden superhuman abilities, alongside their parents who carry a burdensome secret from their past. Unaware of their shared history, they unite forces to confront formidable dark adversaries posing a threat across various generations and time periods.

2. A Shop For Killers

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun, Park Ji Bin, Seo Hyun Woo and Jo Han Sun

Director: Lee Kwon, Noh Kyu Yeob

Season: 1

The Korean series follows Jeong Ji An, who finds herself targeted by highly skilled assassins following the unexpected death of her uncle, Jeong Jin Man, leaving behind a perilous legacy. Determined to unravel the mystery, she delves into her past, revisiting her younger years to recall the lessons imparted by her late uncle.

3. Snowdrop

Cast: Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Director: Jo Hyun Tak

Season: 1

Set against the backdrop of the pivotal year of 1987 in South Korean history, Snowdrop revolves around the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a significant protest movement aimed at urging the authoritarian regime in South Korea to hold fair elections. This movement culminated in the December 1987 democratic elections, leading to the establishment of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea.

Taking place in November and December 1987, the Korean series follows Lim Soo Ho, a graduate student who is discovered covered in blood by Eun Yeong Ro, a female university student. She shelters him from government authorities in her dorm room. However, it soon becomes apparent that Soo Ho is not who he appears to be. Amidst the political turmoil, their intertwined story unfolds as they develop a romantic relationship.

4. Flex x Cop

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ji Hyun

Director: Kim Jae Hong

Season: 1

Flex x Cop delves into the romantic tale of Jin Yi Soo, a formerly immature third-generation chaebol who transitions into a detective, and Lee Kang Hyun, a seasoned detective in the violent crime department. Kang Hyun initially views Yi Soo with skepticism, perceiving him as a disruptive force in her life. However, as their relationship evolves, a pivotal moment shifts their dynamic, eventually leading them to become partners.

5. Link: Eat Love Kill

Cast: Yeon Jin Goo, Moon Ga Young

Director: Hong Jong Chan

Season: 1

Eun Gye Hoon and his twin sister share a unique ability to feel each other's emotions, even when they are separated by distance. They refer to this phenomenon as a "link." However, Gye Hoon has not experienced this connection since his sister's disappearance 18 years ago. Suddenly, he begins to share the feelings and experiences of a woman named Noh Da Hyun, experiencing her joys, sorrows, and pains as if they were his own.

6. Rain Or Shine

Cast: 2PM’s Lee Junho, Won Jin Ah, Lee Ki Woo and Kang Ha Na

Director: Kim Jin Won

Season: 1

Lee Gang Doo has faced numerous challenges in his life, initially aspiring to become a soccer player until an accident shattered his dreams. As an adult, he struggles to make ends meet through odd jobs. Meanwhile, Ha Moon Soo has also endured traumatic experiences but has buried them deep within, concentrating instead on her ambition to succeed as an architect. Despite their apparent differences, the two forge an unexpected bond. Through their connection, they uncover the intertwining nature of their past traumas, revealing a relationship that is more fateful and healing than they ever anticipated.

7. Big Mouth

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, YoonA, Kim Joo Hun

Director: Oh Chung Hwan, Bae Hyun Jin

Season: 1

Park Chang Ho is a lawyer known for his low win record, yet fate sends him into a murder case where his Big Mouth leads him into trouble. Overnight, he earns the title of Big Mouse, a reputed con artist, and finds himself behind bars. His wife, Go Mi Ho, a determined nurse, has tirelessly supported his legal career aspirations, possibly serving as the trouble-shooter. Despite her weariness over his decisions and their predicament, Mi Ho remains fiercely loyal and takes matters into her own hands for the sake of their family.

8. Crazy Love

Cast: Kim Jae Wook, Krystal Jung, Ha Jun

Director: Kim Jung Hyun

Season: 1

Crazy Love Korean series narrates the romantic saga of Noh Go Jin, the CEO of GOTOP, South Korea's top math institute, who pretends to have amnesia after a car accident. He encounters Lee Shin Ah, his introverted and reserved secretary coping with multiple diagnoses. Shin Ah, upon discovering Go Jin's amnesia, assumes the role of his fiancée, leading to intriguing developments in their relationship.

9. Revenge of Others

Cast: Park Solomon, Shin Ye Eun

Director: Kim Yoo Jin

Season: 1

Shooting champion Ok Chan Mi refuses to accept her twin brother's apparent suicide. Disbelieving the police's conclusion, Chan Mi enrolls at her brother's school to uncover the truth behind his death. There, she crosses paths with Ji Soo Heon, a boy facing numerous hardships who also seeks justice, albeit through risky means. Despite the dangers involved, they form an alliance to seek revenge against those responsible, united by their shared goal.

10. Revenant

Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung

Director: Lee Jung Rim, Kim Jae Hong

Season: 1

Revenant unfolds as an occult mystery thriller following Goo San Young, a woman tormented by an evil spirit, and Yeom Hae Sang, gifted with the ability to perceive these evil entities inhabiting human bodies. As they delve into the mysterious deaths linked to five divine objects, they embark on a quest to unravel the truth behind a series of mysterious suicides plaguing the city.

Disney Plus Korean dramas offer a diverse array of entertainment options, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're craving thrilling crime dramas or heartwarming romances, you'll find a wide variety of titles to explore. Whether you're in the mood for a lighthearted romantic comedy, an action-packed thriller, a captivating historical fantasy, or a beloved mystery series, the OTT platform has you covered.

