2 years of Hobipalooza: When BTS' J-Hope committed ARSON with over 100K viewers at 2022 Lollapalooza Chicago

Two years ago, BTS' J-Hope set Lollapalooza Chicago ablaze with a historic performance that defied expectations! Commanding a staggering crowd of over 100,000 fans, he smashed records as the highest ticket-selling artist of all time.

The magic didn't stop there. Nearly 15 million fans caught the electrifying show live on Weverse, while 4 million more tuned in on Hulu. Here's a throwback to J-Hope's unforgettable Lollapalooza debut!

Throwback to when BTS' J-Hope debuted as headliner for Lollapalooza Chicago

Two years ago, on July 31, 2022, BTS' J-Hope set the stage on fire at Lollapalooza Chicago, creating a performance that would be etched in festival history. The rapper and dancer captivated over 100,000 concert-goers, shattering records as the highest ticket-selling artist ever at the event. This monumental performance drew an astounding 15 million live viewers on Weverse and 4 million on Hulu, showcasing J-Hope's global impact.

Opening with the explosive track Pandora's Box, J-Hope's setlist was a masterclass in solo artistry, featuring hits from his acclaimed album Jack In The Box, including MORE, Equal Sign, and ARSON. The energetic set also included fan favorites like Base Line and Daydream from HOPE WORLD, as well as chart-smashing BTS tracks like Dynamite (Tropical Remix) and Outro: Ego.

A highlight of the night was his collaboration with Becky G on Chicken Noodle Soup, which added a special touch to the already electrifying performance, which was also witnessed by another BTS member, Jimin, who flew all the way to Chicago from Seoul to support his dear hyung and witness him make history.

Advertisement

Watch J-Hope's Lollapalooza stage here;

Following the historic show, J-Hope's heartfelt gratitude was palpable as he took to social media, reflecting on the show's significance. He expressed his deep appreciation for the hard work of the Lollapalooza staff, his bandmates, the dance crew, and most notably, his loyal fans, ARMY, who made the stage shine brighter than ever. His message resonated with fans, marking the event as a cherished milestone in his career and a testament to his dedication and artistry.

Take a look at J-Hope's post below commemorating his iconic debut at Lollapalooza Chicago;

This historic performance remains a vibrant memory for J-Hope and fans alike, symbolizing his relentless drive and the powerful bond he shares with his audience.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope commemorates one year of military enlistment; says 'time flies' in new update