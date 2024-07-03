BTS' Jimin calls J-Hope 'best dancer', imitates Jungkook on sets of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band; check out video

BTS' Jimin continues to captivate fans with his infectious energy and talent, recently teasing a dance battle challenge with fellow member J-Hope while playfully imitating Jungkook's iconic moves from Standing Next To You, on the vibrant set of his latest project, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO. Despite his ongoing military service, Jimin remains dedicated to delighting fans with his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, slated for release on July 19th.

BTS’ Jimin gives shout-out to J-Hope and Jungkook on sets of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band

On July 3, days after the release of his pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, BTS' Jimin delighted fans with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, released on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The video showcased Jimin's infectious charm and playful interactions with Loco and child dancers on set.

During a heartwarming moment, Jimin engaged with four child dancers, inquiring about their hometowns. Upon learning that one hailed from Gwangju, the hometown of BTS member J-Hope, Jimin enthusiastically mentioned J-Hope, praising him as the "best dancer" among them. He even jokingly suggested a dance battle between the kid and J-Hope, sparking giggles all around.

In a lighthearted twist later in the video, during his solo filming moment, Jimin briefly performed a smooth dance move that didn’t seem to fit with the song's vibe. Amusingly, captions humorously referenced Jimin imitating Jungkook's iconic moves from his solo track Standing Next To You. This unexpected homage to Jungkook's choreography brought laughter to the set, with Jimin unable to contain his amusement and playfully recreating the “bass and drums” move again.

Advertisement

ARMYs were quick to react to Jimin's playful mimicry, sharing their excitement and affection for his endearing antics.

Take a look at the full video here;

More details about Jimin’s upcoming solo album MUSE

Jimin's upcoming second solo album, MUSE, promises to be a vibrant journey into his evolving artistry. Following the success of his debut solo album, FACE, MUSE is set to deepen Jimin's connection with fans through seven diverse tracks. From previously released heartfelt dedications like Closer Than This to exciting collaborations with artists like Sofia Carson on Slow Dance, the album promises to showcase Jimin's versatility as a soloist.

Scheduled for release on July 19, MUSE is eagerly anticipated for its emotive melodies, introspective lyrics, and Jimin's unmistakable charisma, ensuring another impactful release from the celebrated BTS member.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin launches Smeraldo Garden Marching Band dance challenge; fans laud for using sign language