Is BTS' J-Hope likely to hold a solo concert or tour following military discharge in October? Here's why fans think so

BTS fans are abuzz with anticipation as speculation grows over J-Hope's post-military plans. A cryptic photo that surfaced recently has sparked rumors of a potential solo concert or tour following his expected discharge in October, as fans eagerly await official announcements amid hopes for exciting new solo ventures from J-Hope.

Rumors swirl around J-Hope’s potential solo concert or tour following military discharge

On June 26, TicketX, a prominent event bookings platform, stirred up excitement among BTS fans (known as ARMYs) with a cryptic picture of J-Hope shared on their X account (formerly Twitter). This mysterious post immediately sparked widespread speculation and rumors about J-Hope's potential solo concert or tour following his anticipated military discharge in October.

Fans swiftly began connecting the dots, drawing parallels to previous instances where similar cryptic posts by TicketX preceded concert announcements, notably with artists like Bruno Mars. This led to heightened anticipation among ARMYs, who eagerly await official confirmation from BTS or J-Hope himself about any upcoming solo endeavors.

Take a look at the post that has sparked intrigue among J-Hope’s fans here;

Meanwhile, SUGA is the only BTS member who completed a solo world tour titled AGUST D TOUR 'D-DAY’ after his alter ego, August D, before enlisting as a social worker for his mandatory military service.

More about BTS’ J-Hope’s solo activities

Currently serving as an Assistant Drill Instructor in the South Korean military, J-Hope has already established himself as a versatile artist beyond his role in BTS. He has released two solo albums, Jack in the Box and HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, showcasing his diverse musical talents and distinct style. Prior to this, he gained acclaim for his solo mixtape titled Hope World, which further solidified his presence as a solo artist.

As the speculation mounts and fans continue to discuss on social media, J-Hope's potential solo activities post-military discharge remain a topic of intense interest and excitement within the global BTS community. ARMYs eagerly await further updates and announcements that may shed light on J-Hope's next musical chapter and the possibility of experiencing his electrifying performances up close once again.

