A Virtuous Business with Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin and more: Release date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and other details

A Virtuous Business is a much-awaited drama which is set to premiere this October. Set in the 1990s, it tells the story of women who take charge of their own lives and become independent despite taboos and restrictions attached. Yeon Woo Jin, Kim So Yeon and more talented actors take on the main roles. Here is everything you need to know before the premiere of A Virtuous Business.

Release date

A Virtuous Business is scheduled to premiere on October 12 and will finish airing on November 17. The drama will include 12 episodes.

Time

Episodes will be airing at 10:30 pm KST, which is 7 pm IST, every Saturday and Sunday.

Where to Watch

The drama will be airing on JTBC and streaming on Netflix for the global audience.

Genre

Business, comedy, life

Plot

The story is set in a rural village in the 1990s when the topic of sex was taboo. A Virtuous Business will focus on the lives of women who sell adult products door to door at a time when women were expected to retire early and take care of their families.

Kim So Yeon plays Han Jung Sook, a humble housewife struggling with financial pressures. To support her family, she unexpectedly becomes a door-to-door saleswoman for adult products, marking a major life change.

Yeon Woo Jin will be playing Kim Do Hyun, a police officer from the United States of America. He belongs to a wealthy family and is also smart and hence is quickly promoted. But strangely he comes to work in a rural village.

Kim Sung Ryung portrays the graceful and intelligent Oh Geum Hee, while Kim Sun Young plays Seo Young Bok, a devoted mother of many children who enjoys a strong bond with her husband. Geum Hee embarks on an exciting new chapter with her husband after joining a sales team, while Young Bok brings humor to their cramped family life.

Cast

Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young and Lee Se Hee take on the main roles in the drama.

Kim So Yeon made her debut as an actress in 1993 with the drama Dinasour Teacher. She is known for hits like Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, The Penthouse series and more.

Yeon Woo Jin started off his acting career in 2009 with Just Friends? He has worked on projects like Queen For 7 Days, Daily Dose of Sunshine and more.

Kim Sung Ryung is known for her appearances in dramas like Kill Heel, Are You Human Too? and Mrs. Cop. Kim Sun Young has worked on hit projects like Reply 1988, Queenmaker and Crash Landing on You. Lee Se Hee is known for Bad Prosecutor, Hospital Playlist Season 2 and Live On.

Crew

The project is being directed by Jo Woong who is also known for Love All Play and Justice. Choi Bo Rim has worked on the screenplay. She has also written for hits like My Roommate is a Gumiho and Touch Your Heart.

Other details

A Virtuous Business is a remake of the 2016 British drama Brief Encounters.

