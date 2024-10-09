The Heirs turns 11: Revisiting top 10 iconic moments from Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin starrer

It’s hard to believe that 11 years have passed since The Heirs (also known as The Inheritors) graced our screens. This classic K-drama, starring the charismatic trio of Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin, became a worldwide phenomenon when it aired in late 2013. The series' mix of teen romance, high society drama, and family conflicts resonated with audiences globally, making it a cornerstone of K-drama culture.

To mark its 11th anniversary, let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit 10 iconic moments that made The Heirs such an unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, here’s the trailer for The Heirs;

1. Lee Min Ho’s shower on the beach

There’s no better way to start this list than by recalling the scene that had fans all over the world swooning; Lee Min Ho's iconic shower scene at the beach. Kim Tan (played by Lee Min Ho) radiated pure charm and heartthrob appeal as he rinsed off in a scenic beach setting. This simple yet sultry moment captured hearts everywhere, turning Lee Min Ho into an international K-drama star and introducing Kim Tan’s as a fan favorite.

2. Choi Young Do’s emotional reunion with his mother

Few moments in The Heirs carried as much emotional weight as Choi Young Do’s (Kim Woo Bin) reunion with his estranged mother. After years of being separated and filled with unresolved resentment, the troubled heir finally tracked down his mother. This touching scene brought Young Do’s vulnerable side to the light, showing viewers a more humane layer beneath his rough exterior. The raw emotion of this moment made it one of the most memorable scenes in the series.

Advertisement

3. Kim Tan’s cheeky confession

Kim Tan’s journey toward accepting his feelings for Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) was filled with tension, but it all culminated in one electrifying moment. When he turned to Eun Sang and asked, “Do I like you?” the intensity in his eyes, mixed with his boyish vulnerability, made hearts skip a beat. This was the moment that sealed Kim Tan and Eun Sang as one of the most beloved on-screen couples in K-drama history.

4. Lee Bo Na’s hilarious meltdown over Yoon Chan Young

Who can forget Lee Bo Na (played by f(x)’s Krystal Jung) and her dramatic plea for help from Eun Sang regarding her relationship with Yoon Chan Young (CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk)? In a moment of pure comedic gold, Bo Na wailed, “I feel like I’m in outer space; Chan Young is my air!” Her over-the-top love-struck confession was not only hilariously relatable but also a reminder of how love can make us all a little irrational at times. The adorable couple made up soon after, giving fans a sweet and endearing relationship to root for.

Advertisement

5. Super Junior’s Heechul’s surprise cameo

Episode 4 of The Heir treated fans to a delightful surprise when Super Junior’s Heechul made a cameo appearance. Heechul’s brief yet brilliant appearance added a splash of humor to the series. His signature playful attitude and natural charm lit up the screen, making it one of the most enjoyable cameos in K-drama history.

6. Secretary Yoon and Esther Lee’s random kiss

Amid all the main couple dynamics, one unexpected moment that left viewers pleasantly surprised was the random kiss between Secretary Yoon (played by Choi Won Young) and Esther Lee (Yoon Son Ha). Their unexpected yet tender kiss was a sweet break from the high-stakes drama surrounding the younger characters. This random but romantic moment gave fans an “aww” feeling and a reason to cheer for love at any age.

7. Young Do’s efforts to reconnect Tan with his mother

In a twist of fate, Choi Young Do mirrored Kim Tan’s past efforts in an emotionally loaded moment of redemption. Years before, it was Tan who tried to get Young Do to reconnect with his mother, but it ended in failure. Now, with roles reversed, Young Do succeeded in his mission to bring Tan closer to his family. This gesture of friendship, despite their fraught relationship, marked one of the most emotionally resonant moments of the series.

Advertisement

8. Han Ki Ae’s decision to break free

Amidst the tangled relationships and high-society drama, one quietly powerful moment stood out: Han Ki Ae (Kim Sung-ryung), Kim Tan’s mother, breaking free from her long-time boyfriend. Her decision to leave this toxic relationship was a pivotal moment for her character, showing her reclaiming her independence. It was a quiet victory for a woman who had been trapped by her circumstances, and it resonated deeply with viewers who cheered her newfound freedom.

9. A hopeful ending

As The Heirs came to its close, one scene that filled fans with warmth and hope was Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang walking hand in hand through the snow. Their love story had been tested by societal pressures, family expectations, and personal growth, but in this peaceful moment, the two characters are filled with hope for a future together. The serene snowfall, coupled with the gentle affection between them, made for a perfect, heartwarming ending.

10. Lee Hyo Shin’s declaration of independence

Lee Hyo Shin (Kang Ha Neul), the son of the attorney general, was constantly burdened by his family's high expectations. Under immense pressure to follow in his father’s footsteps, Hyo Shin made a powerful decision; he secretly enlisted in the military. This bold act of defiance was his personal declaration of independence, freeing himself from the future others had planned for him. Hyo Shin’s storyline resonated with viewers who have struggled with familial pressures, making his journey one of the most memorable arcs in The Heirs.

Advertisement

From love triangles and power struggles to personal growth and emotional reunions, The Heirs had everything fans could ask for in a drama. The show’s iconic moments have left a lasting impact on K-drama history, and 11 years later, fans still fondly remember the scenes that made them laugh, cry, and fall in love.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM: Right People, Wrong Place screens at 2024 BIFF for first time; team greets flock of fans at 1st show