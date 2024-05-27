aespa is all set to make their much-anticipated comeback with their first full album titled Armageddon. Moreover, fans have been showcasing their excitement since the album’s announcement, as evidenced by the staggering pre-orders, which have surpassed one million units.

On May 27, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has reported that aespa’s upcoming album titled Armageddon has surpassed 1.02 million orders in pre-order copies. The album has exceeded the pre-order copies for their previous album release making it the fourth time the group has achieved million-seller status. Previously their mini-albums Girls, MY WORLD, and Drama also received over a million pre-orders. The group has continued to maintain their streak for their first full album as well.

Moreover, the upcoming album consists of double title tracks one of which titled Supernova has been released. The song has also gone onto score a Perfect All-Kill or PAK which is one of the most difficult titles to achieve in the South Korean music industry. When a particular song simultaneously grabs the top spots in Melon, Flo, Genie, Vibe, Bugs, and YouTube charts, only then do they receive the PAK status. Previously, the group achieved a PAK with their song Savage from their first mini-album of the same name in 2021.

More about aespa and their future activities

The album, Armageddon, is scheduled to release on May 27, 2024, at 6 PM KST along with the music video for the title track with the same name as the record. It consists of a total of 10 songs and apart from the title tracks the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Moreover, the music videos for Long Chat (#♥), Licorice and Live My Life have also been dropped as pre-releases.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights.

