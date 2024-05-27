BLACKPINK’s Lisa reunites with F1 racing driver Max Verstappen; hangs out with J Balvin at Monaco Grand Prix: PICS

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was recently in Monaco for the 2024 Grand Prix, where she rocked a custom-made golden two-piece for the after-party. The K-pop star is making it her essential side quest attending many Formula 1 racing events. On this trip, she also met with two of the biggest celebrities in their respective fields.

Lisa hangs out with Max Verstappen and J Balvin at Monaco Grand Prix

On May 26, Lisa took to her Instagram and shared a few photos from her ‘pit stop in Monaco Mc’. In the pics, she was seen attending a yacht party, where she reunited with Max Verstappen, a Formula 1 racing driver. The duo first met at the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix. This time, they had a hangout session at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

In addition, the BLACKPINK member also shared a photo with J Balvin, a famous Colombian singer known for massive hits like Mi Gente, I Like It, and more.

See Lisa’s Instagram post with Max Verstappen and J Balvin:

Lisa spotted with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault in Monaco

According to reports, the hitmaker performed at the Monaco celebration party. Many clips are going viral, where the MONEY singer can be seen enjoying J Balvin's mini-concert. In addition, netizens also spotted Lisa with her rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault, and the duo was seen attending the Monaco Grand Prix after-party together.

Lisa’s photos from the celebration party in Monaco are making rounds on the internet for another reason. In her Instagram post, the K-pop icon donned a unique peppy look with a golden two-piece dress that was custom-made from 18000 pieces of trash!

This proves once again, that the LALISA singer looks good in everything she chooses to wear, even if it’s made of literal trash. Furthermore, her latest look also exhibits her utmost seriousness to sustainability and fans can’t help but praise her.

More about Lisa's latest activities

Lisa seems to be very occupied in her life. Following the individual contract expiration with YG Entertainment, she chose to follow in the footsteps of her bandmate Jennie and launch her own agency LLOUD.

Though the BLACKPINK rapper hasn’t had a solo release in quite a long time, she is about to embark on a new challenge. Soon, Lisa will fly to Hollywood to star in the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3, marking her acting debut.