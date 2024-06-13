EXCLUSIVE: Shantanu Maheshwari reveals playing a different character in Ajay-Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: ‘I feel very lucky’

Shantanu Maheshwari is one actor who has been proving his worth with each film. The actor, who is a well-known name on the small screen, made his Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. And now, he is all set to feature in his second film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

This Neeraj Pandey film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Saiee Manjrekar, will see Shantanu playing a pivotal role. The trailer of the film was released today, and we can see him in an exciting, never-before-seen avatar. The actor exclusively spoke about his excitement on this special day.

Shantanu Maheshwari considers himself lucky to get a chance to work with Neeraj Pandey

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shantanu Maheshwari stated that he is very excited about the release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. He expressed being glad to be playing a different character for his second film. “This is exactly what I wanted to do, keep exploring, challenging myself by playing different characters and bringing something new to the table. I cannot reveal too much at the moment, but I just hope that people enjoy watching this as much as I enjoyed shooting it".

Shantanu further revealed that the film has a beautiful story to tell, and he feels very lucky to be a part of this film. “Neeraj sir's vision to make this film into what it is has been amazing, and I feel grateful to have gotten this chance to work with him," concludes the young actor.

About the film

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar in primary roles. The film releases on Friday the 5th of July.

As per the trailer, the film revolves around the love story of Ajay Devgn and Tabu which starts at a very young age. The role of young Ajay is played by Shantanu who ends up in jail for 25 years. What happens when he comes out of jail and why did he land in jail in the first place?

