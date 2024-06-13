Sasha Pieterse’s Weight Loss Struggles And Success: Truth Revealed

Sasha Pieterse is a renowned American actress and singer from Johannesburg, South Africa who has captivated audiences with her talent and charm. Apart from her stellar professional life and career, Sasha Pieterse's weight loss journey has garnered attention, drawing interest from well-wishers, fans, and followers keen to learn more about her transformation, dietary plans, and workout regimen. The 28-year-old celebrity actress, today, stands as a testament to those who are dealing with health issues leading to a constant weight hike.

Right from early childhood, she has been in the entertainment industry and the graph of her fame continues to grow to date. She gained popularity through various roles in film and television, notably in Family Affair, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, and the most popular series Pretty Little Liars.

The remarkable story of Sasha’s weight loss began right from her struggles with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and the role of Dancing with the Stars, which helped her shed pounds.

During a public discussion, she mentioned gaining 70 pounds due to PCOS, the most common endocrine abnormality among women of reproductive age. ( 1 ). Sasha Pieterse lost weight with an extra heed to diet and workout that helped her attain a slimmed-down appearance. To delve deeper into her journey of weight loss, keep scrolling!

Who Is Sasha Pieterse?

Sasha Pieterse is a versatile personality known for her roles in television shows, films, and series. At the age of 4, the film and TV personality began modeling and was always accustomed to a career in the entertainment industry. During the initial days, she appeared in commercials and magazine front covers. At the age of 6, she kickstarted her acting career with the television sitcom, Family Affair. Later, she made her film debut in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

In late 2009, when she was only 13 years old, Sasha Pieterse signed up for the Freeform teen drama television series, Pretty Little Liars which aired from 2010 to 2017. The spin-off series of the show titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists was then released in the year 2019. During the show’s run, she gained 70 pounds due to PCOS, a complex condition characterized by elevated androgen levels and menstrual irregularities ( 1 ).

As per a research study published in NCBI, 40 to 80% of women with PCOS are reported to be overweight or obese ( 2 ). In one of the interviews, Sasha mentioned that she went to see medical professionals in an attempt to ease her symptoms and prevent her weight gain. Since the actress was shooting for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, her body changes and transformation was documented on camera.

She has been married to her longtime boyfriend, Hudson Sheaffer ​since 2018. The couple were blessed with a baby boy in the year 2020.

Sasha Pieterse's Struggles with PCOS

The mother-of-one confessed that she never had a regular menstruation cycle. When she visited gynecologists, they assured her that her body would regulate itself. Research states that approximately 75 to 85% of women with PCOS have clinically evident menstrual dysfunction ( 3 ).

At the age of 15, the actress noticed a difference in her metabolism. Two years later, when she was 17, she gained 70 pounds with no clear reason. In search of answers, Sasha revealed visiting 15 gynecologists who in return blamed her health, bad eating practices, and lack of exercise.

A study published in NCBI claims that androgen excess plays a prominent role in the development of metabolic disturbances associated with PCOS ( 4 ). However, at times, the reproductive and metabolic features of PCOS are reversible with lifestyle modifications, including weight loss and exercise ( 1 ).

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Squeeze podcast, hosted by Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner, the 28-year-old confessed how she was experiencing symptoms of PCOS long before she received a diagnosis.

In one of the discussions, Pieterse shared that the visits to the gynecologists were the most frustrating experience and disheartening. Despite treating her body well with a few behavioral changes, all her efforts went in vain. After long months of struggles and confusion, someone recommended her to see an endocrinologist.

After her visit to the endocrinologist, she got to know that PCOS, the hormonal condition led to irregular periods, gastro issues, weight gain, ovarian cysts, acne, infertility, and excess body hair. Research also states that acne, hyperpigmentation, and unwanted facial and hair growth are among the most common dermatological manifestations of PCOS ( 5 ).

While speaking candidly, the 28-year-old star shared that it was frustrating because her condition was fairly easy to diagnose. It is one of the hormone imbalances with outward symptoms visible to everyone. Adding to that, she confessed that it was easy to see because her testosterone or estrogen were really high, with really low vitamin D levels. This meant that she would be deficient in a lot of things.

How Did Sasha Pieterse Lose Weight?

What helped her the most to lose weight was the show, Dancing With the Stars. She participated in the show in the year 2017. It was then that she realized that learning ballroom dance helped her lose weight amid her PCOS journey. She used to binge on the best food possible.

Due to the rehearsals with partner Gleb Savchenko for the show, Sasha lost 15 pounds. It was like a combination of her figuring out what she had. She gives the credit to the dancing reality show and her partner Gleb who had been amazing throughout the journey. She worked hard and felt a lot healthier. That’s when she rediscovered herself!

How Does Sasha Pieterse Handle PCOS While Maintaining Weight?

Sasha Pieterse participated in Dancing With the Stars and then spoke publically about her health. It was never easy for Sasha to reveal her health condition on national television. Gleb and other participants on the show used to be extremely supportive and Pieterse is forever grateful to them.

In a candid chat, she also shared that the reason behind highlighting her health issues and condition publicly was to raise awareness and encourage other women to get tested. PCOS might seem normal on the outside but the picture can be different on the inside.

It can lead to ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and thyroid issues. As per research, it is observed that the different medical conditions occurring as a result of PCOS in females could be leading to cancers of the reproductive system ( 6 ).

In an interview, Sasha revealed that she handles PCOS with the help of cardio-heavy sessions for low-impact workouts and a restrictive, low-fat diet for the high-protein and low-carb fare. As per research, exercise is well-established as a therapy for preventing and managing chronic diseases in women with PCOS ( 7 ).

Having said that, lifestyle change is the first line of treatment for the management of females with PCOS. Regular physical activity, maintaining appropriate body weight, and following healthy dietary patterns are vital in the prevention and treatment of metabolic disorders ( 8 ).

Sasha Pieterse’s Weight Loss Dietary Plan

In an interview, Sasha mentioned consuming a low-fat and high-protein diet with fewer carbohydrates to stay healthy and fit. It is also true that deficiencies can be balanced with a correct calorie-reduction diet. A balanced diet to support insulin management is the most important treatment for PCOS.

Research also claims that drinking infusions of herbs, including aloe vera, cinnamon, green tea, chamomile, and white mulberry complement PCOS therapy ( 8 ). Sasha didn’t clearly speak in depth regarding her diet. All that she throws light upon is a healthy and balanced diet.

Sasha Pieterse’s Workout Regime

Low impact workout helped Sasha to kickstart her metabolism and regulate her hormones. She stressed on the fact that the medication and solution for treating PCOS is unique just as individuals. With appropriate diet, exercise, and medication, her days were easy.

Sasha didn’t share a glimpse of her workout routine, however, research claims that vigorous-intensity exercise may have the greatest impact on cardiorespiratory fitness, body composition, and insulin resistance ( 7 ).

Post the arrival of her baby, the star invested herself in postpartum stretch which comes with its own set of challenges.

Sasha Pieterse’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

The below pictures of Sasha Pieterse's weight gain and loss are not mere photos, but proofs that hard work and perseverance pay off with consistent efforts and determination.

Before

After:

From Sasha Pieterse's weight loss journey, one can say that her body transformation wasn’t easy. Right medical guidance, lifestyle changes, and sheer determination helped her to overcome the challenges posed by PCOS. Today, she inspires her fans in a million ways. Her way of raising awareness through personal experiences also encourages people to seek medical care.

The star advocates a healthy lifestyle and diet, while her resilience and honesty serve as a source of motivation and hope for women who are facing similar health challenges. Throughout the years, her body underwent changes, but the diva never gave up. She found her way to fit and positive well-being and continues to walk with pride and her head held high.

