Alia Bhatt vs Manushi Chhillar fashion face off: Who wore floral dress worth Rs 17,184 better?

A new fashion trend is sweeping through Bollywood; it’s called cottagecore. The trend is all about simple, country-inspired living. Think of floral dresses, prints, and a lot of natural and earthy vibes.

When certain styles become incredibly popular in the world of fashion and a particular outfit is in vogue, many celebrities tend to wear it, leading to fashion face-offs. Recently, a face-off happened between two actresses, Manushi Chhillar and Alia Bhatt, who were spotted wearing similar cottagecore dresses. Let’s take a closer look and see who wore it better.

Alia Bhatt’s buttercup floral dress

Alia Bhatt recently attended an event wearing a beautiful yellow dress from the brand House of CB. Her dress was perfect for summer, with a feminine and floaty style that made her look radiant.

One of the standout features of Alia’s dress was the boned bodice. The top part of the dress was structured and fitted, which helped her to accentuate her frame and create a flattering silhouette.

Adding to the charm of the outfit were the pockets, which gave it both a stylish and practical feel. The entire dress was adorned with a pretty floral print, giving it a fresh and cheerful vibe. It came with a price tag of Rs. 17,184. The Highway actress looked like a vision in her delightful ensemble.

The Bhramastra actress decided to skip accessories and only opted for Charles and Keith strappy trapeze sandals in white. She went for natural make-up which featured a soft pink lip color and subtle eye make-up. Her hair was short and was styled in loose waves, which gave her look a playful vibe.

Manushi Chhillar’s ivory floral dress

Manushi, for her vacation to Tuscany, wore a dress similar to Alia’s. Her dress was also from the House of CB and was adorned with elegant florals. The top part of her dress featured a gathered bust and corseted bodice, which added structure to the flattering fit. From the cinched waist, the skirt gracefully flowed, creating a beautiful silhouette.

The Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan actress’ dress also featured pockets, and the combination of ivory color and floral prints made it a wonderful choice. Again, her dress was worth Rs. 17,184!

For accessories, the actress opted for Dior sunglasses and a tiny Dior heart-shaped bag with yellow Hermes flats.

For make-up, Manushi picked the natural route with wine-colored lipstick and blushed cheeks. She tied her hair in a bun, with strands framing her face.

In the end, Alia and Manushi both adopted the cottagecore fashion in their own unique ways. While Alia’s look was more subtle and Manushi added some peppy accessories to her look, this fashion face-off proves that both are fashion icons in their own respects. It also showcased that one can bring their unique charm to the forefront in similar dresses as well.

