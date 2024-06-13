140 Birthday Wishes for Boyfriend to Make Him Feel on Top of the World

Every boyfriend knowingly or unknowingly strives to make his girl feel special for that million-dollar smile he receives. When your eyes glisten with love and adornment, his day is made. But, when it's his birthday, you should make him feel extra special, valued, and adored.

Your boyfriend is the partner in crime, confidant, and best friend for life. Birthdays come once a year — but sweet gestures can make your sweet boyfriend feel on top of the world for years to come. Be it gifts, surprises, date nights, sharing intimate quotes , or romantic birthday wishes for a boyfriend, everything counts! So, don’t hesitate to celebrate your beloved boyfriend’s day with words in every sweetest way possible. After all, your special person deserves to be pampered!

When you find it difficult to pen down what exactly you feel, a collection of heart-touching birthday wishes for your boyfriend can come to your rescue. Right from romantic, sweet, funny, sarcastic, and thoughtful birthday greetings to mushy song lyrics, everything is going to help you make him realize what he means to you.

You can confess your feelings through birthday paragraphs , social media posts, text messages, captions, stories, or simply by writing it down in a handmade birthday card or scrapbook loaded with your favorite ever-lasting memories and “made for each other” shots. Roll your eyes over and bookmark the best of the best wishes to brighten up the birthday boy’s day like never before. Don’t forget to send your sweetest kisses and warm hugs!

Short Birthday Wishes for Your Boyfriend You Won At Life

1. Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world.

2. To the light of my life, Happy Birthday!

3. Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest.



4. Happy Birthday to my number one.



5. Love ya 3000, babe.



6. Happy Birthday to my special guy.



7. Happy birthday, handsome.



8. Wishing you the happiest birthday with all my love, kisses, and hugs.



9. Happiest of birthdays to my favorite human.



10. I hope you have a magical birthday, babe.

11. Happy birthday to the most good-looking guy I know.



12. Happy birthday to my person.



13. Happy birthday to the world's best bf!



14. Happy birthday to my amazing boyfriend.



15. Love you a whole lot! HBD, bb!



16. Happy birthday, my lil [zodiac sign]!



17. Happy birthday to my #1 hype man.



18. Happy birthday to the best view.



19. Happy Birthday! You’re my Lobster!



20. Wishing you a birthday as amazing as you are.



21. I'm so grateful you showed up as my Prince Charming.



22. Sending you a birthday wish wrapped with all my love.



23. Happy birthday, my love. Your existence makes the world a better place.



24. Thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life. Happy birthday to my favorite man!

Romantic Birthday Wishes for Your Boyfriend

25. Happy birthday to the man who brings immense joy to my life. I cannot wait to see you tonight. Sending you all the hugs and kisses.



26. Although my calendar tells me that today I have to tell you how much I love you, I hope you know I love you every day of the year. Happy birthday, sweetheart!



27. You are all the things I always wanted and all the things I never knew I needed. I am so glad you are mine. Happy Birthday!



28. Your presence in my life is truly a gift. Happy Birthday.



29. I'm so grateful the universe brought us together. Happy birthday, my munchkin!



30. I am so glad you are my man. There is nothing I could have asked for apart from the strong bond we share. Happy birthday, my love.



31. I can’t wait to celebrate with you today, tomorrow, and the next day. Happy birthday, my love!



32. Happy birthday! I am so lucky to be able to call you mine.



33. Happy birthday to the person who has shown me what it really means to love.



34. Happy birthday! Every day I fall more and more in love with you.



35. I'm very grateful for another year around the sun with you, [name].



Sweet Birthday Wishes for Your Boyfriend to Make Him Smile

36. Sweetheart, I wish you a happy birthday from the bottom of my heart.

37. Wishing you all the joy, love, and happiness in the world on your birthday.



38. Happy birthday to my best friend, favorite pillow, and foot warmer. Love you!



39. I love you more than anything in this world, and I hope you know that on your birthday and every day.



40. Here's to another year of creating beautiful memories and sharing our love!



41. To the one who knows how to make my heart race and my dreams come true, Happy birthday!



42. I hope your cake is as sweet as you are. Happy Birthday!



43. You make every day an adventure. Happy birthday, my love.



44. Happy Birthday! You’re the Yin to my Yang.



45. Every year, I’m even more grateful to have a man like you in my life. Happy birthday!



46. No birthday wishes, cards, or gifts can express the amount of love and respect I have for you. Happy birthday to my person.



47. Your birthday is a perfect occasion to say that I notice and appreciate all the special things that you do every day.



48. To the one who makes my heart skip a beat and my life complete.



49. You inspire me every day, and that’s something to celebrate. Happy birthday!

Funny Birthday Wishes for Your Boyfriend to Burst Into Laughter

50. If you’re getting old, that means I am too! Happy birthday to you!



51. I bought you the best birthday present ever: me!



52. Happy birthday to my handsome boyfriend who looks better with age… although my eyes are starting to fade.



53. Happy birthday! Words cannot describe my love for you… So, I’m going to leave this card blank.



54. Happy birthday to the guy who's aging like fine cheese, getting better and smellier with time! Love you, stinker!



55. I love you more than wine...which is a LOT!



56. It's kinda your job to put up with me all year long, so now it's my job to celebrate you on your big birthday.



57. You’re another year older, but sadly not any wiser. Oh well, maybe next year.



58. Happy Birthday! I bought you an online course on how to cook and clean!



59. Because it’s your birthday, I guess I'll share my fries with you.



60. How did I get a boyfriend as hot as you? Happy birthday to this absolute smokeshow!



61. Wishing you the most mild of hangovers tomorrow morning!



62. Candles aren't the only thing being blown today.



63. Happy Birthday to the most good-looking guy I know! Please give this to Brad Pitt when you see him!



64. Happy birthday! You said you wanted something mushy and cheesy… so I got you peas and brie.



65. Happy Birthday! Let’s hope your birthday cake isn’t as dry as your sense of humor.



66. Happy birthday! I booked you a romantic evening with your one true love… enjoy your FIFA game.



67. I'm happy to make today all about you as long as we both know the other 364 days a year are all about ME.



68. Happy birthday! Today is the one day of the year you can choose where we eat.



69. To the person I love even when I'm hungry: You're the best. Happy birthday.



70. Like a fine wine, you only get better with age.



71. Happy birthday to my one and only! I love you with all my heart despite all your stinky farts.



72. Happy birthday, babe! This year, your present is my presence. You're welcome.



73. Congrats on surviving another trip around the sun, babe! You're officially an expert at adulting... or at least pretending to be. Keep rocking that fake-it-till-you-make-it attitude and have a hilariously awesome birthday!



74. Happy Birthday to my aging boyfriend, luckily for you I like older men.

Birthday Wishes for Your Long-distance Boyfriend Whom You Miss Terribly

75. Happy birthday! My love for you is too big to send in a present, so I will send virtual hugs and kisses instead.



76. Although we may be miles apart, you will always have my heart. My love, my life — happy birthday!



77. Happy birthday! Although you may be far away, my love for you never fades away.



78. Happy birthday! A long-distance relationship is only as strong as the love that fuels it, which is why ours is unbreakable.



79. Happy birthday! Each day that passes means I am one step closer to seeing you.



80. Happy birthday! Even though I’m not there today, be excited for the gifts that are coming your way, as the best is yet to come, so look forward to that my handsome one.



81. Happy birthday! I can’t wait for our belated celebrations together.



82. Happy birthday! Even though we are miles apart, you are always in my mind and in my heart.



83. Wishing you a day as amazing as you! You’re my favorite reason to smile—happy birthday! I can’t wait to hold you in my arms again.



84. Missing you more than ever on your special day. You’re the one for me—happy birthday!



85. Happy birthday! My love for you stretches further than the miles between us.

Heartfelt Birthday Messages for Your Boyfriend to Make Him Emotional

86. You have no idea how special you and our relationship are to me. No amount of money, luxury, or fame could ever replace the love and safety you make me feel. Happiest birthday to my love!



87. You’ve inspired me, supported me, and loved me every day since we met. It’s the honor of my life to do the same for you. Happy birthday to my favorite guy!



88. Look at how far we’ve come. Who would have thought that those crazy kids who met at a tailgate in college would be so happy and in love all these years later? You’ve changed my life for the absolute best and I can’t wait to see where we go next. Happy birthday, honey!



89. My dear boyfriend, you love all of me, even the parts of myself I wish I could change. Today, I hope I can make you feel half as special as you make me feel every day we’re together. You’re one of a kind, and I’m one lucky person to call you mine. Happy birthday!



90. After I met you, I knew my life would never be the same. You brighten my dark days and make me feel like I can accomplish anything. I love you and hope you have the best birthday of your life (so far).



91. When we first met, I never could have predicted how madly in love I would fall with you or how special all the little moments we shared would be to me. Everything you do fills me with gratitude and joy, and I can’t wait to spend another trip around the sun making more memories with you. Happy birthday!



92. No words can fully describe how I feel about you, so I’ll keep it simple: I love you with my whole heart! Let’s celebrate and make this your best birthday ever.



93. I’m almost at a loss for words. My love and appreciation for you are deeper than any card can convey. You’re my sun, my sky, and the air I breathe. I hope the most special of guys has the most special day today!



94. Happy birthday to the man who brings me more joy, fulfillment, adventure, and zest for life than anyone else. I can’t imagine anyone else I’d rather be celebrating today.



95. Loving you has taught me how to love life and myself more than I thought I could. Enjoy your special day. You deserve it!

Milestone Birthday Wishes for Your Boyfriend to Make Him Feel Special

96. Happy 21st birthday, babe! Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do (without me, at least).



97. You may be getting older (and I mean OLDER), but I still love you like I did when we were young. Happy birthday!



98. Welcome to the other side of 30, darling. We have better cookware!



99. Dear boyfriend, you’re 21! Weird, the cashier at the grocery store seemed to think you were 21 this whole time!



100. What’s the one song that goes “The years start comin’ and they don’t stop comin’?” Oh, you don’t want to think about that? Well, happy birthday anyway!



101. Happy 50th to a man who’s traveled, learned, and helped others more in a few decades than I could in a whole century. Love you!



102. I was going to make you blow out your birthday candles, but I don’t know if you have the lung capacity to put out all 40 flames!



103. You age like fine wine no matter which birthday you’re celebrating. Love you, babe!



104. Where do the years go? It feels like you turned 30 just last year, but a whole decade has gone by! Happy 40th, my love.

Song Lyrics And Quotes for Your Boyfriend's Birthday

105. “It takes a long time to become young.” — Pablo Picasso



106. “You know you’re getting old when you get that one candle on the cake. It’s like, ‘See if you can blow this out.’” — Jerry Seinfeld



107. “Don’t just count your years, make your years count.” —George Meredith



108. “God gave us the gift of life; it is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well.” — Voltaire



109. “There are two great days in a person’s life—the day we are born and the day we discover why.” — William Barclay



110. “Let us never know what old age is. Let us know the happiness time brings, not count the years.” — Ausonius



111. “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” — Oprah Winfrey



112. “The great thing about getting older is that you don’t lose all the other ages you’ve been.” — Madeleine L’Engle



113. “Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” — Satchel Paige



114. “The way I see it, you should live every day like it’s your birthday.” — Paris Hilton



Song Lyrics to Make Your Boyfriend Groove a Little

115. “Boy, when you're with me, I'll give you a taste. / Make it like your birthday every day.” — Katy Perry (“Birthday”)



116. “Every day’s a new day… / there’s never a wish better than this / when you only got a hundred years to live.” —Five for Fighting (“100 Years”)



117. “Go shawty, it's ya birthday!” — 50 Cent (“In Da Club”)



118. “Here’s to never growing up.” —Avril Lavigne (“Here’s to Never Growing Up”)



119. “They say it's your birthday. / We're gonna have a good time.” — The Beatles (“Birthday”)

Relationship Happy Birthday Text Messages for Boyfriend

120. Happy birthday! You stole my heart, but I’ll let you keep it.



121. Happy birthday to the person who shows me every day what it means to love someone. Here’s to many more together!



122. Wishing you the best day ever! I’m so lucky to have the man of my dreams in my real life. Happy birthday!



123. My dear boyfriend, there’s no one out there as caring, thoughtful, and compassionate as you are. I hope you have an amazing birthday!



124. You’re my best friend, my life partner, and my true love. Who knew one man could be it all? Happy birthday to the love of my life!



125. Happy birthday, love! You’re my everything.



126. I’m so lucky to be able to celebrate a boyfriend like you. Happy birthday to the guy who makes me feel loved and supported like no other!



127. All these years later and every day still feels like a new adventure when I’m with you. Happy birthday to my perfect boyfriend.



128. Cheers to you, my favorite person! I hope you get everything you want and more today.



129. I still remember your first birthday after we started dating. I was excited to love on you then, and I’m just as excited now! You’re my heart’s delight. Happy birthday!



130. Every memory I create with you is near and dear to my heart. Let’s make some new ones today. Happy birthday!



131. I love everything about you, from the face you make when you sneeze to the way you hold me at night. I hope you have a fabulous birthday!



132. You bring out the best in me every day and I can’t wait to see what’s next for us. Love you more than anything! Happy birthday!



133. You still take my breath away every time you smile. Sending you a birthday wish wrapped with all my love.



134. I’m so grateful that the universe brought us knuckleheads together. I simply can’t imagine my life without you in it! Have the happiest birthday.



135. You’re a one-of-a-kind boyfriend who deserves a one-of-a-kind day. Congrats on another trip around the sun!



136. I love that you’re my best friend, and I love being yours. HBD to my favorite person in the whole world!



137. No wish, card, present, or cake could ever convey how much you mean to me. I’m in your corner always. Happy birthday!



138. It’s hard to find someone to love you unconditionally. Somehow, I was lucky enough to find you. Happy birthday, darling!



139. Happy birthday to my number one guy. You’re always there for me no matter what, and I’ll always be there for you too. XOXO



140. Happy birthday to the man who makes this world a better place to be.

This collection of sweet, cute, romantic, and funny birthday wishes for your boyfriend is no less than a treasure that will bring a smile to his face. The sweet messages, heartfelt wishes, and heart-warming birthday sayings mentioned above are not mere combinations of words and sentences, instead, they are phrases capable of melting hearts and making birthdays unforgettable. Every message screams love, giving you ideas on how to say happy birthday to your boyfriend in the most distinctive way. We guarantee that the love of your life will be forever grateful to God for bringing you into his life. Congratulations on making his day a memorable one, Ms.Best Girlfriend!