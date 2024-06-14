Sara Rue Weight Loss: How Jeggy Craig Helped Her Shed 50 lbs

There comes a time in our lives when we want to ditch bad habits and adopt a healthier lifestyle — and in the case of Sara Rue, the famous American actress, it happened when she turned 30. The Less Than Perfect star, being an emotional eater, used to lose track when eating, leading to overconsumption of food. Sara Rue weight loss journey is truly a roller-coaster ride.

She struggled a lot with weight fluctuations — she tried various fad diets through her teens and twenties in the hope of losing weight but couldn’t sustain it, leading to regaining the weight she had lost. When she turned 30, she wanted to feel healthy and comfortable in her skin, which is why she took the help of the Jenny Craig program, which helped her lose 50 lbs.

For Sara, there was no quick fix to burn fat, neither did she want to go under the knife to look slimmer — she once revealed that if celebrities had a magic button to lose weight, they would be pressing it all the time.

But the harsh truth is that everyone has to work really hard to get to a slimmer waistline. We agree with this — weight loss with fad diets often gives short-term results — the amazing proposed claims make these diets look appealing, which is why they are sought-after by a lot of people ( 1 ). However, research proves that fad diets are unsustainable, don’t have a lasting impact, and can also have adverse effects in the long run ( 2 ). Hence, making small dietary changes is the most feasible option to achieve a healthy body weight.

So, weigh-watchers, fasten your seat belt as we have here with us the complete details of Sara Rue's transformation! But before we jump into that section, let’s take a quick glimpse at Sara Rue’s personal and professional life.

Who Is Sara Rue?

Born Sara Schlackman, she was born and raised in New York, US. Her father was a stage manager and her mother was a municipal employee and former actress. Sara’s parents were quite active in Broadway theatre — and at the age of nine, Sara began her acting career with the movie Rocket Gibraltar. Today, she has various movies and TV shows to her name.

She is best known for her roles in Less Than Perfect, Rules of Engagement, The Ring, Malibu Country, Man Maid, and Pearl Harbor.

Sara got married to Mischa Livingstone, a filmmaker in 2001. The couple separated in 2007. In 2011, she got married to a teacher Kevin Prince. The wedding took place in a traditional Jewish setting. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2013 and named her Talulah. Later, in 2016, the couple adopted a second child, Adelaide.

Before her marriage to Kevin, she lost a considerable amount of weight with the help of the Jenny Craig program. Let’s get deets about her weight loss transformation secrets.

The 45-year-old actress gives a lot of credit to Jenny Craig for her weight loss achievement, and rightly so. For the unversed, Jenny Craig is a renowned American weight loss guru and the founder of Jenny Craig, Inc.

The Jenny Craig diet program is a comprehensive diet plan that helps people lose weight by creating a happy and healthy relationship with food along with aiding people in building a balanced and active lifestyle.

Since there is no one-size-fits-all in the world of fitness, and there is no single weight loss program or a food plan that can help everyone — Jenny Craig takes a personalized approach to weight loss and helps their clients burn calories by customizing the plan as per their weight loss goals ( 1 ).

Sara Rue joined the program in 2009 with the intention of losing 30 pounds — it took her around a year to achieve that goal and she got all pumped up after making it happen. She then put all her focus into weight loss and by July 2010, the star had successfully lost 50 pounds.

But it took Sara a lot of effort to slim down — she worked out regularly along with maintaining a strict diet to reach her weight loss goal. Here are the complete details of Sara Rue weight loss diet plan.

Sara Rue Weight Loss Diet Plan

When asked what was the motivation behind Sara Rue’s weight loss journey, she once confessed that in the entertainment industry, there are certain roles in which you can’t be cast as you are overweight.

She further stated that she doesn’t want to sensationalize the topic and anyone on the weight loss journey knows that it comes more from the inside and is an emotional ride. Further, she said that in her case, she was determined to slim down as she wanted to be at a place emotionally and physically where she could feel comfortable in her skin. When she reached 30 years of age, she had an image of herself about how she wanted to look in the coming 10 years.

This irresistible urge to deal with weight issues and get to a healthy weight made her accomplish her goal quickly. The very first thing Sara changed in her lifestyle was the way she ate food. Sara admitted that she was an emotional eater and didn’t really keep track of what and how much she was eating.

She once revealed that used to zone out while eating, eventually leading to consuming more food than her body requires. To tone her body down, she became a conscious eater and resorted to mindful eating, paying attention to each and every bite she puts in her mouth. This helped her keep track of calories and avoid overconsumption of food.

Mindful eating offers a plethora of benefits for everyone — when you feel the food you are eating without any distractions, it helps aid digestion as well as an increased awareness of hunger and fullness ( 3 ).

While many celebrities ditch a lot of food items when on a weight-loss diet, Sara planned on doing things differently. Her diet methods were different — she didn’t really cut down on any particular food — however, she revealed that she mostly consumed a plant-based diet to reduce weight.

According to a study, there are many advantages people reap when they start a plant-based diet — it helps keep various chronic conditions at bay, reduces body weight, and improves digestion ( 4 ).

During her battle with weight loss, another change that Sara brought into her lifestyle was avoiding animal protein post-7:30 pm. Furthermore, she ensured to add veggies to her diet. When making pasta, she layered the bottom of the bowl with spinach to cut down the carbs. By making these small yet impactful dietary changes, Sara was able to lose 50 lbs.

Sara Rue Fitness Routine

Sara Rue, despite being a busy woman, juggling between work and personal duties as a mom, never fails to find time for the workout. To scale down, she ensured that she made some time for workout sessions, even if it is for 30 minutes.

Her fitness routine consists of walking on the treadmill, hiking, and walking. All these exercises when combined make for a great fitness routine to lose weight and stay active.

Walking, even though, might look like a simple activity, can help a lot in shedding pounds and maintaining good cardio health. According to research, going for a brisk walk every day can help regulate blood pressure levels, maintain body weight, improve cardiovascular fitness, lose body fat, tone muscles, and elevate mental health ( 5 ), ( 6 ).

Just like walking, hiking too, is an excellent type of cardio exercise that you can include in your fitness regimen to have fun while you shed pounds. Other than toning down weight, it may also help lower stress levels, keep blood sugar levels in control, boost the immune system, and keep heart problems at bay ( 7 ).

Incorporating these changes in her lifestyle and being consistent with these helped Sara Rue lose 50 lbs. She felt on top of the world after shedding pounds and this change helped her boost self-confidence as well. Her weight loss story proves that there are no quick fixes and one has to be determined to do hard work and ditch all bad habits to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

Sara Rue Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before:

( Image: Getty Images)

After:

While feeling comfortable in our skin is important, staying healthy and fit is equally pivotal to leading a happy and enriched life. Sara Rue understood this when she turned 30 and enrolled in the Jenny Craig program — a popular weight loss plan with the goal of losing weight. She didn’t want to indulge in fad diets, which is why she made a few changes in her diet and workout routine that led her to lose 50 pounds.

She is an inspiration to everyone trying to lose weight in a healthy way — her resilience and hard work prove that losing weight is not impossible once you put all your focus and efforts into it! Maintain a healthy and balanced diet and workout every day and your body will surprise you!

