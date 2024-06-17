Tamil film Maharaja has a very good first weekend at the Indian box office and the numbers come with an excellent trajectory. The opening weekend numbers have secured the HIT status for the film. Maharaja is another HIT film for the Tamil film industry in quick succession when the first four months of the year saw no film emerging HIT.

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer grossed Rs. 25 crore in India during its first weekend. It opened well on Friday with Rs. 5.50 crore and then saw strong gains on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday surpassing Rs. 10 crore, doubling its Friday numbers. Unlike other Tamil films this year, Maharaja also performed well outside Tamil Nadu, especially in the Telugu states where the Telugu dubbed version gained traction over the weekend.

The box office collections of Maharaja at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 5.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 8.50 Cr. Sunday Rs. 11.00 Cr. Total Rs. 25.00 Cr.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 15 crore in its first three days, which is the fourth highest for any film this year behind Captain Miller, Aranmanai 4 and Garudan. In Telugu states, the film raked in Rs. 6 crore plus over the weekend, with a very strong trend, which is a rare sight in the state. Kerala also saw a big growth over the weekend after a low start.

The territorial breakdown for Maharaja at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 15.00 Cr. AP - TS Rs. 6.25 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.00 Cr. Kerala Rs. 1.40 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.35 Cr. India Rs. 25.00 Cr.

