Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

After directing critically acclaimed and successful films like Talvar, Raazi and more recently, Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar has locked the script of her next film. According to sources close to the development, Meghna Gulzar’s next is based on the horrifying 2019 Hyderabad Rape Case. The filmmaker is gearing up to take this yet untitled drama on floors by the end of this year and the casting is currently underway. For those unaware, in 2022, the SC had pronounced action on 10 police officers in Hyderabad for allegedly firing on 4 rape accused with the intent to kill.

Meghna Gulzar's next based on Hyderabad Rape Case

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana for the film. “It’s a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo has read the script and were shocked by the details of the case. After Talvar, this is another film that could shock the nation and stir a conversation about the case,” revealed a source close to the development.

While Kareena and Ayushmann have agreed in principle to do the film, the paperwork still remains, and it’s excited to close in a fortnight. “Meghna is looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2024. It will arrive in the cinema halls in 2025,” the source informed, adding further that Meghna and team plan to present the case on the spectacle with utmost sensitivity.

Kareena and Ayushmann team up for the first time

“Meghna has done all her research on the subject through the last few years and had a strong source material on place for her screenplay. She was moved by all that happened. Kareena and Ayushmann resonated with the emotions and are looking forward to team up on this special project,” the source concluded.

The film would mark the first collaboration of Kareena and Ayushmann as also the first for Meghna with both the actors. Interestingly, through her filmography, Meghna has worked with three of the top female stars of modern times – Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak), and Alia Bhatt.

