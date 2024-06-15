Chandu Champion Day 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan film collects Rs 6.50 crore; Jumps by 40 percent

Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and others grew by around 40 percent after a low opening day of Rs 4.50 crores, as it collected Rs 6.25-6.75 crores on day 2. The two day total of Chandu Champion stands at Rs 11 crores and the weekend is expected to be around 18 crores, which would be a low number for a film having an a-list actor-director duo.

Chandu Champion should have shown more growth on first Saturday but that has not happened. What the movie will now require is to hold at low levels from Monday, till the release of Kalki 2898 AD, so that it can reach a respectable final number. Eid release Maidaan with a similar opening went on to hit Rs 50 crores in its full run and that will be the first target for the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

Chandu Champion Is Facing Stiff Competition From Munjya Which Is Running In Its Second Week

Chandu Champion faced stiff competition from Munjya, which is performing exceptionally in its second weekend. After a lower Friday number than Chandu Champion, it almost matched Chandu Champion's Saturday numbers and it would not be surprising if the horror-comedy goes ahead of the Kabir Khan directed biopic on Sunday. The box office is known to surprise. Munjya, a film led by newcomers, is not just giving Chandu Champion a run for its money but is also heading towards a Rs 100 crore finish and this is the last thing anyone would have expected.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Chandu Champion Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crores 2 Rs 6.50 crores Total Rs 11 crores nett in 2 days

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a movie on the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.

Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, has the dream of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in the days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games is not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden till he decides to file an FIR on the president of India for not awarding him with an Arjuna Award.To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

