Rockstar Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor film becomes an unstoppable movie force; Keeps growing each week

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri has now spent exactly a month in Indian theatres for its re-release and it is safe to say that the movie has become an unstoppable movie force, with collections increasing with every passing week. After netting Rs 1.23 crores in its third week, Rockstar collected Rs 2.16 crores in its fourth week. What's even more surprising is that week 5 is heading to be the biggest week of its run as it has already collected Rs 1.16 crores over the 5th weekend.

Rockstar Has Become An Unstoppable Force At The Box Office In Its Re-Release; Week 5 Is Heading To Be The Biggest Week Of The Run

Rockstar was a semi-hit in India when it released back in 2011. The film had netted slightly under Rs 70 crores in India and it grossed a little under Rs 110 crores worldwide. Over the course of time, the movie developed a cult status and the love that it is receiving after 13 years of its release is a testament of how much it is loved by the audiences. The kind of trend that it is observing in theatres is something that hasn't been seen for any modern release, ever. It's like the re-release of Rockstar has become an unmissable theatre-going event that every youth wants to be a part of.

Rockstar Is Now Heading Towards An India Nett Of Rs 75 Crores At The Box Office

Rockstar is now swiftly moving towards an India nett total of Rs 75 crores. The worldwide gross has crossed Rs 115 crores. With the kind of love that Rockstar is receiving in its re-release, Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor can start thinking about a sequel to Rockstar.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Rockstar, In Its Re-Release, Are As Under

Day Nett India Collections 2 weeks Rs 1.10 crores 3rd Friday Rs 11 lakhs 3rd Saturday Rs 17 lakhs 3rd Sunday Rs 25 lakhs 3rd Monday Rs 16 lakhs 3rd Tuesday Rs 16 lakhs 3rd Wednesday Rs 18 lakhs 3rd Thursday Rs 20 lakhs 4th Friday Rs 17 lakhs 4th Saturday Rs 40 lakhs 4th Sunday Rs 41 lakhs 4th Monday Rs 25 lakhs 4th Tuesday Rs 27 lakhs 4th Wednesday Rs 30 lakhs 4th Thursday Rs 36 lakhs 5th Friday Rs 24 lakhs 5th Saturday Rs 43 lakhs 5th Sunday Rs 49 lakhs Total Rs 5.65 crores nett in 1 month of re-release

About Rockstar

Janardhan has dreams of being a rockstar. He releases that every rockstar has one thing in common, and that is to suffer from a heartbreak or a tragedy, some time in their career. He tries to get his heart broken by Heer Kaur, the most eligible girl in the college campus. Little does Janardhan know that the heartbreak will lead him to a path of self-destruction.

