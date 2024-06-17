Rockstar Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor film becomes an unstoppable movie force; Keeps growing each week
Rockstar directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri is having a triumphant run in its re-release in Indian theatres. The collections are growing with every passing week.
Rockstar netts Rs 2.16 crores in its fourth week in India, in its re-release
Rockstar re-release has already mustered Rs 1.16 crores nett over the 5th weekend in India
Rockstar continues to play at select theatres across India
Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri has now spent exactly a month in Indian theatres for its re-release and it is safe to say that the movie has become an unstoppable movie force, with collections increasing with every passing week. After netting Rs 1.23 crores in its third week, Rockstar collected Rs 2.16 crores in its fourth week. What's even more surprising is that week 5 is heading to be the biggest week of its run as it has already collected Rs 1.16 crores over the 5th weekend.
Rockstar Has Become An Unstoppable Force At The Box Office In Its Re-Release; Week 5 Is Heading To Be The Biggest Week Of The Run
Rockstar was a semi-hit in India when it released back in 2011. The film had netted slightly under Rs 70 crores in India and it grossed a little under Rs 110 crores worldwide. Over the course of time, the movie developed a cult status and the love that it is receiving after 13 years of its release is a testament of how much it is loved by the audiences. The kind of trend that it is observing in theatres is something that hasn't been seen for any modern release, ever. It's like the re-release of Rockstar has become an unmissable theatre-going event that every youth wants to be a part of.
Rockstar Is Now Heading Towards An India Nett Of Rs 75 Crores At The Box Office
Rockstar is now swiftly moving towards an India nett total of Rs 75 crores. The worldwide gross has crossed Rs 115 crores. With the kind of love that Rockstar is receiving in its re-release, Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor can start thinking about a sequel to Rockstar.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Rockstar, In Its Re-Release, Are As Under
|Day
|Nett India Collections
|2 weeks
|Rs 1.10 crores
|3rd Friday
|Rs 11 lakhs
|3rd Saturday
|Rs 17 lakhs
|3rd Sunday
|Rs 25 lakhs
|3rd Monday
|Rs 16 lakhs
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs 16 lakhs
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs 18 lakhs
|3rd Thursday
|Rs 20 lakhs
|4th Friday
|Rs 17 lakhs
|4th Saturday
|Rs 40 lakhs
|4th Sunday
|Rs 41 lakhs
|4th Monday
|Rs 25 lakhs
|4th Tuesday
|Rs 27 lakhs
|4th Wednesday
|Rs 30 lakhs
|4th Thursday
|Rs 36 lakhs
|5th Friday
|Rs 24 lakhs
|5th Saturday
|Rs 43 lakhs
|5th Sunday
|Rs 49 lakhs
|Total
|Rs 5.65 crores nett in 1 month of re-release
Watch the Rockstar Trailer
About Rockstar
Janardhan has dreams of being a rockstar. He releases that every rockstar has one thing in common, and that is to suffer from a heartbreak or a tragedy, some time in their career. He tries to get his heart broken by Heer Kaur, the most eligible girl in the college campus. Little does Janardhan know that the heartbreak will lead him to a path of self-destruction.
Rockstar In Theatres
Rockstar plays at select theatres across India. Book your tickets for the movie now.
