EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 is OFFICIALLY postponed – Targets December 2024 release

Back in 2021, Allu Arjun became a national sensation with the release of Sukumar directed Pushpa: The Rise. The film became a smash hit in the Covid times and its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule is among the most awaited films of the year. The makers had time and again confirmed that Pushpa 2 will hit the big screen on August 15, 2024, marking the return of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj. However, we have now exclusively learnt that Pushpa 2 is now officially postponed.

Pushpa 2 aims at December 2024 release

According to sources close to the development, Pushpa 2 is no longer releasing on August 15, 2024. “The discussions about delay in Pushpa have been going on for a while now, as the makers were always racing against time to finish the shoot and lock their edit for Independence Day 2024 weekend. It’s yesterday that they finally decided to delay the release date and an official announcement on the new date is expected to be made in a day or two,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film’s release been pushed due to delay in shooting schedule.

The source further added that the Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and Mythri are now considering to bring their actioner in the month of December. “Pushpa 2 team is considering several date options – which includes Dussehra 2024, December 2024, and Pongal 2025. However, the way things are moving, it seems that Pushpa 2 will arrive in the month of December,” the source added. For those unaware, Pushpa: The Rise had released on December 17, 2021, and the timelines for the sequel are also similar.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 to focus on Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil conflict

So far, team Pushpa has unveiled a teaser and two songs, but the delay will now put a little break on their promotional campaign. Pushpa 2 features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The sequel will mainly feature on the conflict between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. More details awaited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Tags: Allu Arjun, Allu Arjun news, Pushpa 2, Pushpa 2 news, Sukumar, Sukumar news, Pushpa 2 release date, Pushpa, Pushpa news

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Rana Daggubati in talks to play Aurangzeb with Shahid Kapoor as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj