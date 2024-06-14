Back in 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that following the historic success of the KGF franchise, Yash is teaming up with Geetu Mohandas for an out-and-out action film. Soon after, we reported that the film will star Nayanthara and Kiara Advani playing the part of protagonist’s on-screen sister and love interest. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Nayanthara and Yash have quietly started shooting for Toxic in India.

Toxic to be shot extensively in London

“Toxic went on floors with Yash and Nayanthara schedule in India. This brief stint at real locations of India will be followed by a marathon schedule in London. Geetu Mohandas has planned a total of 200 days of shoot for Toxic, out of which 150-day schedule will be done in and around London. The entire team will be off to the UK soon, and can some of the most pivotal scenes of Toxic in there,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, Yash plays the part of a stylish don in the film, however, the treatment is very different from what it was in the KGF franchise. “While the character is of an underworld don, the tone is very contemporary and international. The core conflict of Toxic and the treatment is on the lines of the cult international series, Peaky Blinder,” the source informed.

Toxic to release on April 10, 2025

The exact timelines of shoot has been kept under wraps as the team of Toxic is developing the film by maintaining secrecy and curiosity around the project. The gangster-based action drama is slated to release on April 10, 2025, co-inciding with 3 years of KGF 2. Apart from the trio of Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani, Toxic also features Huma Qureshi as the antagonist. “Huma will be joined by some other actors too in the negative turn. It’s a rich ensemble of actors from across the country and the idea of Toxic team is to provide an uncompromised cinematic experience,” the source concluded.

