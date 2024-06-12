Lainey Wilson’s Weight Loss: Did She Really Lose 70 Pounds?

It isn’t a new thing for a female artist or star to have fans obsess over her appearance instead of appreciating her hard work and talent. It is perhaps the same mindset that made Lainey Wilson’s weight loss a hot topic of discussion on the internet and stirred up rumors about her 70-pound weight loss .

While the singer herself has chosen not to give too much importance to her looks and focus on her music instead, fans can’t help but be curious about what led to her impressive physical transformation and whether the rumors are true or not. The curiosity is also a sign that the masses are now taking much interest in Wilson’s life, and in the process, are also looking into her works and admiring them.

Who Is Lainey Wilson?

Lainey Wilson is a popular American singer, songwriter, and actress, who started out with a humble life in Baskin Louisiana. The daughter of a farmer and a school teacher, Wilson developed an inclination toward music at a very early age. Country music is particularly close to her heart as she has lived the lyrics of most of these songs, and it makes her reminiscent of her childhood life.

After high school, Wilson moved to Nashville, the Music City to pursue her music career, and even had to live in a camper outside a music studio on rainy days. Besides, she had to face her share of rejections in her struggling days but didn’t give up and made it where she is today with great perseverance and hard work.

Her career took off with her song, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” whereas her other songs such as “Heart Like a Truck, “Wildflowers And Wildhorses,” and “Country’s Cool Again” became massive hits.

Her music is quite unique yet palatable for the masses — a blend of pop, southern rock, classic, and contemporary country. In fact, she describes her own music style as “bell-bottom country”, which has been referred to as a cross between easy listening and harsh truths by “Taste of Country”.

She ventured into acting too, in the American TV series “Yellowstone” playing the role of Abby, wherein she also played an aspiring country musician. Wilson has managed to win laurels at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Country Music Association Awards, and even the Grammy’s in 2024 for Best Country Album.

Lainey Wilson Profile:

Age: 32

Birthdate: 19 May 1992

Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Birthplace: Baskin Louisiana, United States

Lainey Wilson’s Weight Loss:

There has been a lot of misinformation on the internet related to Lainey Wilson’s weight loss. Just as the artist started making it big in her career, rumors about her 70-pound weight loss became viral.

This fake news became a rage online, and several companies started leveraging it for false advertising of their products; fans started believing that she took weight loss gummies to lose weight as some gummy brands endorsed this idea.

Other hearsay also involved her being hospitalized or relying on drugs such as Ozempic to lose weight. However, Lainey bashed these rumors on several platforms, turning to media and Instagram saying that these rumors are entirely fake.



What Did Lainey Wilson Say About Her Weight Loss?

She clarified saying that she hadn’t lost 70 pounds, but something closer to 20 pounds, and that too gradually — without taking any shortcuts. She denied using any gummies or drugs or getting hospitalized. Wilson mentioned that she decided to get physically healthier to sustain her 90-minute-long concerts, which can be quite strenuous.

Back in 2020, she wanted to get healthier — not in the context of weight but in order to reduce inflammation in her body so she feels fitter and better in her own skin. However, Wilson started having shows almost every night as her career took off, and hence, wanted to shed excess fat and gain muscle to be able to stay strong through them.

Lainey Wilson Diet:

The strategy that Lainey Wilson uses to keep her food intake in check is meal-prepping, whenever she gets time, especially before traveling to Baskin Louisiana, or going on music tours. Lainey cuts back on unhealthy foods and beverages and consumes healthy, wholesome meals most of the time.

However, she does not cut back “too much” either and indulges in her favorite treats once in a while. She said in an interview that she has a small piece of dark chocolate every day, at some point, to enhance her mood and boost her energy. Once in a while, she also enjoys a slice of pizza, especially after shows.

Protein plays a very important role in Wilson’s diet, as such meals help her stay full and nourished for a long time. Prioritizing protein in her diet played a big role in making her gain lean muscle and melt off excess fat ( 1 ), ( 2 ). Her favorite protein choices are grilled chicken, shrimp, and scrambled eggs.

Other foods Wilson loves incorporating into her diet are yogurt, salads, and sushi. While yogurt is excellent for gut health and facilitates weight loss, the intake of vegetables (through salads) gives the body a boost of dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and antioxidants that offer a plethora of health benefits ( 3 ), ( 4 ).

In addition, Wilson believes in staying hydrated and consumes a lot of fluids on a daily basis.

Sources also suggest that she prefers sipping on lemon water instead of sugary beverages to stay fresh and hydrated.

Frequent consumption of water and healthy fluids flushes out toxins in the body, improves gut health, enhances bowel movement, and helps prevent mindless snacking. It also enhances physical and cognitive performance, which surely appears to have helped Wilson’s career immensely ( 5 ).

She mentioned in an interview that she tries to eat as healthy as possible on tour and consumes three meals a day. While prepping meals in advance prevents her from eating the wrong thing in the wrong quantity, she does appreciate how her tours helped expand her appetite.

Lainey Wilson Exercise Routine:

Wilson also incorporated exercise as an important part of her routine to lose weight, build muscle, and simply get physically fitter. While she hasn’t opened up much about her exercise routine, sources speculate that she indulges in hiking and swimming quite often, while also maintaining a good cardio routine.

Fans also speculate that she engages in strength training with weights, as gaining the lean muscle that she has is nearly impossible without doing that.



Social Media’s Reaction to Lainey Wilson’s Weight Loss:

Lainey Wilson was seldom criticized for her body or appearance before, and some fans really appreciated how confidently she flaunted her curves. However, after she lost weight and started pulling off crop tops with her signature bell bottoms, fans on social media flipped out! Everyone loves her new weight loss transformation, and many fans turned to Instagram saying that she looks rather stunning!

Fans love Wilson’s straightforward attitude and the fact that she didn’t take any shortcuts or go too extreme with her weight loss journey. She is admired by millions for keeping things real, and not misleading her fans.

About two years ago, the appearance of Lainey’s curves was obsessed over on platforms like TikTok. In response, Wilson turned to interviews saying that if curiosity about her looks and physical transformation drives more and more people to listen to her music, then she would be more than happy about it.



Lainey Wilson’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos:

Before:

After:

In a world where people run after crash diets, gummies, and drugs to lose weight or wish to shed several pounds in a short period, Lainey Wilson’s weight loss stands as a testament that a healthy transformation is always gradual and involves no shortcuts! And, Wilson hasn’t been coy about this or has ever been seen misleading her fans about her health journey.

We truly appreciate her dedication, hard work, discipline, and the fact that she has realistic standards for her looks and weight. Besides, Wilson has never laid too much emphasis on her appearance or physique either and prioritizes her music over other things that aren’t directly related to her profession.

