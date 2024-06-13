Lauren Alaina Weight Loss: The Singer’s Motivating Tale of Transformation

Lauren Alaina is a 29-year-old American singer and songwriter from Georgia. Right from winning the talent competition of the Southern Stars Pageant, participating in shows like American Idol and Dancing with the Stars to performing solo on stage, her career continues to reach greater heights. Apart from her professional life, Lauren Alaina's weight loss journey sparks a conversation.

Lauren, being an advocate of body positivity, has always been open about her health issues, weight, and eating habits. In one of the interviews, she revealed being chubby due to an eating disorder in the middle school. The country star also confessed to being the recipient of criticisms which gradually intensified after her fame via National television.

The “Getting Good” celebrity singer unveiled her journey of weight loss and how she managed to shed a few extra pounds with a strict low-carb diet. As you roll your eyes over, you will learn how the diva lost weight and how her commitment to eating healthy helps her to stay happy and healthy.

Who Is Lauren Alaina?

Lauren Alaina is a well-known singer and songwriter. She is the daughter of Kristy Suddeth and J.J. Suddeth, who got divorced in 2013. Alaina made her mark in the music industry at a young age and has received numerous accolades, including two CMT Music Awards and an Academy of Country Music Award. She has also been nominated for the Country Music Association Award twice.

Be it singing competition series, talent pageants, or solo stage performances, she leaves no stone unturned to showcase her skills and talents. In the year 2005, she gained popularity through Dancing with the Stars, an American dance competition television series that premiered on ABC.

The show was indeed a turning point in her life. The footwork and everyday rehearsals led her to shed 25 pounds. Today, Lauren Alaina's weight loss is a tale of inspiration for millions.

When Lauren was 16, she was deeply affected by criticism. In 2011, she appeared on American Idol, a period when negative comments about her body were particularly intense. That was the most difficult time for her as she was transitioning from being a teenager to becoming a young woman.

How Did Lauren Alaina Gain Weight?

In one of the exclusive interviews, the singer revealed that she had suffered from an eating disorder for years. In 2012, with the help of her family and friends, she also overcame the battle with bulimia, an eating disorder that typically develops during adolescence or young adulthood ( 1 ).

As per a study published in NCBI, It is also characterized by episodes of binge eating ( 2 ). The constant exposure to negative commentary impacted her morale. It was the worst nightmare for her.

Back in 2019, Alaina underwent vocal cord surgery and took a break from touring. In an interview, she confessed that she had really bad polyps on her vocal cords. The type and size of polyps have effects on acoustic voice characteristics ( 3 ).

She actually had them since she was a kid, but the bulimia made it 10 times worse. They used to bleed constantly which strained her voice. This was the time when she became depressed, anxious, and nervous. For comfort, she relied heavily on eating and weighed her heaviest — 167 pounds!

How Did Lauren Alaina Lose Weight?

The singer lost weight by committing herself to a low-carb, high-protein, and moderate-fat diet. As per research, when reducing carbohydrates from the diet, the macronutrient intake of fat and protein generally increases to compensate for the reduction of carbohydrates.

A low-carb diet leads to rapid weight loss compared to other diets ( 4 ). Reportedly, she stayed away from soda and junk food. According to research studies, junk food contains a significant amount of saturated fat, a large number of calories, and salt, which may contribute to the development of health problems such as obesity ( 5 ).

How Did "Dancing With The Stars" Contribute to Lauren Alaina's Weight Loss?

In the year 2020, Lauren joined the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars. Due to the rehearsals, she reduced a few pounds. She also practiced intermittent fasting and hence, ate only during a certain window of time every day.

According to a study published in NCBI, intermittent fasting demonstrated 3 to 8% reductions in body weight after 3 to 24 weeks ( 6 ). As long as she was on the road to fame, interacting with fans, she felt a lot happier and healthier. Her aim was not to attain a slim and toned figure, instead, Lauren strived to live a balanced and fit life. Her dancing partner too supported her throughout the journey.

Lauren Alaina Weight Loss Dietary Plan

In 2021, the celeb maintained her healthy lifestyle. She showed off her slim and toned-down figure in multiple outfits and occasions. The diva never wanted to be skinny, all that she wanted was a healthy and fit life.

After overcoming that struggle with bulimia, Lauren opened up in an interview in 2012 stating that she lost 30 pounds by following the Atkins diet, a popular low-carbohydrate eating plan. Typically, low-carbohydrate diets force the body to use fats as the main energy source, leading to ketosis ( 7 ). Lauren has yet to reveal what she had throughout the day to lose weight.

What Changes Did Lauren Alaina Make to Her Diet to Slim Down?

The Atkins Diet helped her a lot. She shared that a healthy diet and correct portion control helped her to learn how to eat right in a way that is good for her body. She also made changes in her lifestyle and focused more on what was healthy.

In an interview, the country music star claimed losing 20-plus pounds in a span of 12 months. Her diet was high in protein, packed with lean meats and vegetables, which were low in carbohydrates. As per a detailed study, a high-protein diet provides desirable weight-loss effects and can also prevent weight regain post-weight loss ( 8 ).

Lauren Alaina’s Daily Workout Regime

The country singer’s workout regime was not very simple. She affirmed exercising five or six times per week. In addition, she ran 3 to 5 miles a day along with her trainer. With such a dedicated routine, she managed to lose 25 pounds in four months.

Research states physical activities, including aerobic, resistance, flexibility exercises, cardio workouts, etc., result in multiple health benefits ( 9 ). On the other hand, running has important positive implications for mental health, particularly depression and anxiety disorders ( 10 ).

Lauren Alaina Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Lauren Alaina's weight loss transformation is a testament to her endless dedication and resilience to her health. Right from struggling with eating disorders for years to overcoming from effects of vocal cord surgery, the country singer faced numerous challenges.

Nevertheless, through utter perseverance and commitment to a low-carb diet and intermittent fasting, she tasted success. The changes that she incorporated into her active lifestyle not only positively impacted her body but also her mindset. Plus, her openness about her battles with weight and body image serves as a beacon of hope for those who are sailing in the same boat as she did years ago.

Lauren’s story reflects her physical transformation and underscores the importance of self-love and the pursuit of a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

